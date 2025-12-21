Our Diversity is Our Strength, Says Kaduna Gov, Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said his administration’s commitment to building a state where diversity remains a source of strength and where every citizen can pursue a life of dignity and opportunity.

The governor stated this yesterday while serving as chief host at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Aid Group of Islam (NAGI), Jama’atu Nasril Islam.

Sani said his vision for Kaduna State was anchored on unity, peace and sustainable development, adding that this commitment has guided his administration’s prioritisation of security and restoration of public confidence.

According to him, improved security has enabled free movement across communities that were once plagued by fear.

The governor commended the vision of the founding fathers of the Aid Group, including the late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Abubakar III; the late Emir of Katsina, Sir Usman Nagogo; the late Sheikh Abubakar Gummi; and Shattiman Katsina, Alhaji Muhammadu Ali Kaita.

He said, “The founders understood with rare clarity that the strength of faith is measured not only by devotion, but by service to humanity.

“For five decades, this organisation has upheld that principle by advancing education, healthcare, social welfare and community development, touching lives across religious, ethnic and social lines.”

Sani also stated that the role of the Nigeria Aid Group of Islam, alongside sister aid groups, in the coordination of Hajj operations remained a symbol of discipline, unity and organisational excellence.

“Over the years, the group has evolved into a professional institution distinguished by its work in advocacy, public awareness and disaster management,” he added.

The governor recalled that his administration had established three Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development.

According to him, they train about 32,000 youths annually and equip them with skills for productive futures.

He thanked the leadership of the Aid Group for honouring him as its Patron and for the Award of Excellence bestowed on him, describing the recognition as a collective acknowledgment of compassion, inclusion and development rather than a personal distinction.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, thanked the Kaduna State Government for hosting the event.

Aliyu said the organisation was Nigeria’s first uniformed First Aid voluntary organisation, which had grown steadily over the years without internal crises.

According to him, the Aid Group has a presence in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, and has built a reputation for providing timely and efficient assistance to those in need.

He said the organisation had recorded milestones in the establishment of schools, hospitals and other developmental projects, while also playing a leading role in promoting interfaith dialogue.

In his remarks, the Political Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, who donated N100 million, while his mother donated N50 million, highlighted the role of the Aid Group in youth development.

Masari urged youths to shun drug abuse, describing it as a major driver of crime, radicalisation and the breakdown of social order.

“No nation can prosper when its youths are derailed,” he said.

Also at the event, the Governor of Imo and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Chief Hope Uzodimma, donated N100 million, while the Governor of Yobe, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Idi Gubana, donated N50 million.