Military Intercepts ISWAP Logistics Consignment in Borno

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have said that they intercepted two pick-up vans conveying logistics supplies suspected to be for Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

In a statement by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North-east) Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, Borno State, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the operation was conducted following credible intelligence, which alerted the military to the movement of the items from Dapchi in Yobe State towards Magumeri general area of Borno State.

The statement noted that the troops, in partnership with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), had acted promptly on intelligence, deployed tactically, and intercepted the vehicles along the identified route.

Items listed to have been recovered during the operation include two civilian vehicles, 31 spare tyres, 23 spare rims, two bicycles, 12 ignition key starters, three alternators, two bags of flour, one mattress, five bags of charcoal, 34 tubers of yam, two blankets, two nylons of garri, assorted adult and children clothing, one power bank, six mobile phones, and some cash of different denomination.

According to Uba, the drivers conveying the items, along with the recovered materials, are currently in military custody for further interrogation to determine the extent of their involvement and to support ongoing counter-terrorism investigations.

He revealed that the troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to denying terrorists freedom of movement, cutting off their supply chains, and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across the North-east.