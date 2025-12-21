MC Larry J’s Christmas Comedy Show to Spotlight Emerging Talent

Iyke Bede

Returning to the grounds of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos for the fourth consecutive year, Nigerian comedian MC Larry J will host his annual Christmas comedy show on Christmas Day, as part of Lagos’ Yuletide entertainment calendar. Last year, the show drew over a thousand audience members, and this year is expected to continue the trend.

Tagged ‘A Night of Comedy and Laughs’, the evening will centre on wholesome comedic performances for the entire family, featuring acts like Kenny Blaq, Damilola is My Name, MC Judicious, and Phronesis, among others. Special appearances are expected from industry veterans like Baba Ali, as well as Nollywood actors including Deyemi Okanlawon.

“The reason we separated comedy from laughs in its title is because we are featuring a comedy competition where the winner will be going home with a million naira,” Larry J explained, detailing that it would be an evening of nonstop laughter from its billed acts.

He added, “We need to support our own craft because there are lots of very good comedians out who are still looking for platforms. This is our way of supporting our own industry and supporting ethical comedy.”

In its usual fashion of giving back to the creative community through special projects that spotlight underrepresented talent, last year’s show focused on children from a school for the blind. This year, the spotlight shifts to hidden talents in underserved communities across Lagos, with children’s artwork displayed in the open space during the event.

“We’re also doing something for children who are into art… those who draw. They live in informal communities, but they draw, and they have quite a community of children, some of whom are even learning AI. You know, it’s just something to support them,” Larry J said.

Beyond laughter, the art showcase, and a yearlong journey of planning, Larry J hopes the audience, especially in the current economic strife, will leave the event feeling uplifted, inspired, and reminded of the power of creativity to bring people together.