Mavo to Perform at GOtv Boxing Night Jams Festival

GOtv Boxing Night Jams Festival has added fast-rising Afrobeats star Mavo to its live performance line-up, joining Afro-fusion act Shoday at the event scheduled for 26 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The festival, which uniquely fuses live music with professional boxing, has grown into a fixture on Lagos’ December entertainment calendar, drawing fans of both sport and sound to one arena. This year’s edition will feature six professional boxing bouts alongside musical performances.

Mavo has enjoyed a strong run over the past year, breaking through with his energetic, slang-heavy style and crowd-ready records such as Escaladizy, Body and Money Constant. His momentum has been fuelled by charting singles, growing international attention and collaborations that have helped position him as one of Afrobeats’ most exciting new voices.

Shoday has carved out his own lane as a reliable live performer, earning acclaim for his smooth Afro-fusion sound and relatable songwriting. Songs like Hey Jago, Shoday Kilode and Gaddem, as well as collaborations with established Nigerian artistes have made him a familiar presence on major stages and festivals.

With both artistes confirmed, organisers say the GOtv Boxing Night Jams Festival promises a rich mix of sporting and musical entertainment, reinforcing its reputation as one of the festive season’s most anticipated entertainment events.