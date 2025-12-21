Kano Rep Confirms Alleged Alterations in Tax Law

*Jigawa rep demands suspension of implementation until house concludes probe

Rep. Muhammad Bello Fagge (Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano) and Rep. Yusuf Shitu Galambi (Gwaram Federal Constituency, Jigawa) have added their voices to the ongoing controversy over the discrepancies between bills approved by the National Assembly and the versions later gazetted.

The two federal lawmakers spoke on BBC Hausa’s Ra’ayi Riga programme. Rep Fagge confirmed the alleged alterations, while Rep Galambi demanded suspension of the planned January 2026 implementation of the Tax Laws until the House of Representatives concludes probe.

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdulsammad Dasuki (Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Sokoto State), had on Wednesday raised a matter of privilege on the floor of the House, alleging that the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated and passed. Rising under Order Six, Rule Two of the House Rules, Dasuki said his legislative privilege had been breached.

On Thursday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies between the passed bills and the assented, gazetted versions

Rep Fagge said opposition lawmakers initially objected to the tax bills, prompting extensive nationwide consultations involving traditional rulers and governors before the bills were harmonised and passed. He said controversy arose when the gazetted versions differed from what lawmakers approved.

“However, when the laws were later gazetted, what appeared was different from what we approved in Parliament,” Fagge said, citing discrepancies in the Nigeria Revenue Service Act, particularly Sections 25, 26 and 30, as well as in the Joint Revenue Board Act, including Sections 9, 14, 30, 40 and 44.

He warned that some provisions appeared to transfer powers from the legislature and judiciary to the Executive, especially the Nigeria Revenue Service, undermining checks and balances. “This is not about party politics. This is about saving Nigeria,” he said.

Rep Galambi described the allegations as disturbing, though unproven, and noted that the National Assembly had set up a committee to investigate. He urged the government to suspend implementation of the tax laws, scheduled for January 2026, pending the committee’s findings.

“If alterations are found, the law should be brought back and corrected in line with what the legislators passed,” he said, raising concerns over alleged changes granting enforcement powers to the Nigeria Revenue Service without court orders.

Commenting on the development, constitutional law professor Auwalu H. Yadudu said the alleged changes threatened the foundation of constitutional governance, suggesting that elements within the Executive may have altered the laws without legislative approval. He identified concerns in the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, including provisions on petroleum income tax and value added tax, which he said no longer reflected lawmakers’ approvals.

The House committee is expected to conclude its review within four weeks and make recommendations