How Jimi Benson Turned Representation into Routine Care

Christmas arrived early for 420 children from Ikorodu who, not gathering at a rally or a town hall, went shopping with Babajimi Benson.

On December 15, 2025, Benson hosted top pupils from public primary schools across Ikorodu Federal Constituency at the Sinomart Mall in Victoria Island. Selection followed grades alone: Primary One through Six, Best in class, Best in school.

The day included a cinema outing, shopping vouchers, and a full meal. Teachers came along and received recognition. And the message was clearly that academic effort earned access, attention, and public acknowledgement, which fits Benson’s pattern as a member of the House of Representatives who has built his public work around steady social interventions through the iCare Foundation.

The iCare FoodBank, known locally as Apo Anu, distributes monthly food packs, including rice, beans, staples, to vulnerable families. The program has run for more than eight years, quietly absorbing economic shocks households face.

Education anchors another stream. Benson has built 28 classroom blocks, set up ICT centres, and organised reward programs for high-performing students. Some rewards look like the December outing; others look like tuition relief and training.

Skills development follows close behind, with some constituents attending annual vocational programs with the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, and others receiving solar installation training. 50 participants a year even travel to China for fully funded technical seminars.

Startup Ikorodu has become a passageway for entrepreneurship, being an avenue for the provision of seed support and mentorship. Healthcare and infrastructure complete the picture: an 80-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Imota, and over 65 roads facilitated across the constituency.

Anyway, by the time the children returned to Ikorodu, bags in hand, the point had already landed. In this constituency, representation shows up repeatedly, pays attention to detail, and treats generosity as routine work.