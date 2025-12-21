Enugu Govt: Multiple Documents Proves our Ownership of Abuja Property

*Accuses firm of faking power of attorney, abuse of court process

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Enugu State Government has reiterated its claim of ownership of a disputed plot of land located at Cadastal Zone B03, Wuye District, Abuja, with the presentation of multiple documents to that effect.

The state government similarly challenged a firm, Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited, also laying claim to the said property to present any valid documents in its possession, in respect of the disputed property.

Meanwhile, the government has accused Simonis of a failed attempt to fraudulently acquire Plot 804 in the said Wuye District measuring about 1.04 hectres through fraudulent transfer of ownership, insisting that the property had not changed ownership since it was first allocated to Enugu State.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, the General Manager (GM), Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, Dr. Gerald Asogwa, explained that investigations by both the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had long established the Enugu State Government as the rightful owner of the said property.

Presenting various documents of ownership, Asogwa, stated that the very the first application for the plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was made by the Enugu State Government during the administration of Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo in 1992, adding that the request was granted on January 14, 1993.

“The allocation was erroneously issued in the name of Enugu State Property Development Corporation, instead of Enugu State Government or Enugu State Housing Development Corporation”, he said just as he wondered how a non-legal personality could have been transferred to Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited.

“There has never existed any parastatal, corporation, or company known as Enugu State Property Development Corporation at the time of allocation or thereafter. The named allottee therefore lacked legal personality and contractual capacity ab initio.

“Yet in 2002, the said non-existent entity purportedly transferred the land to Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited using a fake and fraudulent Irrevocable Power of Attorney dated 25/02/2002, suspiciously witnessed in 2005.

“But the said Power of Attorney was not sealed, had no Governor’s consent as required by law, was not co-signed by any government official, and failed to disclose the name or designation of any lawful executor. The document was clearly concocted to deceive authorities and is attached as Exhibit 3,” Asogwa declared.

He explained that upon discovery of the said anomaly, the Enugu State Government applied to the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS)/FCT Authorities for correction, following which “the wrongful allocation was cancelled, and Plot 804, Wuye, was re-allocated to Enugu State Government as the rightful owner.

“The Right of Occupancy, Certificate of Occupancy, and all requisite building approvals were subsequently obtained in the name of Enugu State Government, and development commenced before the unlawful destruction carried out by agents of Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited,” he stated.

Asogwa, however, said that the police’ were unable to prosecute those behind the faking of the Power of Attorney, “as the purported directors were discovered to be ghost identities and frustrating prosecution,” noting that the addresses were equally nonexistent.

He also faulted the attempt by Simonis to dress its directors in the images of Senator Ayogu Eze’s family members, more so as the late senator had averred that the land belonged to Enugu State Government.

“In 2015, the EFCC Abuja investigated the matter. The late Senator Ayogu Eze was identified as the person who received the Certificate of Occupancy on behalf of Enugu State Government. He categorically stated that the land belonged to Enugu State Government and that he never claimed ownership,” he stated.

On the court order paraded by Simonis Limited, Asogwa stated that “at no time was any court order served on, submitted to, or delivered to Enugu State Government, Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, or any person, authority, or entity representing Enugu State Government.”

The government accused Simonis of abuse of court process, wondering why a court order purportedly obtained in 2016 only surfaced in 2025 after the demise of Senator Eze.

“In November 2025, Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited resurfaced and filed an action at the Gwagwalada High Court seeking to enforce a 2016 order.

“The original 2016 order contained only one paragraph, yet the enforcement application fraudulently expanded it to two paragraphs, introducing reliefs that never existed.

“This constitutes a clear abuse of court process and fraud. The resurrection of the suit followed the death of Senator Ayogu Eze.

“Corporate records of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) show that ghost directors were replaced with family members of the deceased. The status report is attached as Exhibit 9,” it explained.

Enugu State Government insisted that the said court order was “fundamentally defective.”

“The alleged order is fundamentally defective because: no court process was served on Enugu State Government or its agencies, the State became aware of the matter only days after judgment, enforcement was attempted through self-help without court bailiffs, no pre-action notice was served, the 2016 order relied upon was not certified as required by the Evidence Act (Exhibit 11), the proof of service relied upon was false and forged (Exhibit 12). Indeed, the order was obtained by fraud and is liable to be set aside,” the GM declared.

He further accused Simonis and its partner, Zoe New Dawn, and one Stephen Achama of criminal conduct and public deception, including attack on Enugu State’s site workers, destruction of property as well as fraudulent marketing of the said property as though it belonged to them.

The government asserted that the land was currently being developed as Woodlands Estate by Tout Moi Nigeria Limited under a valid and subsisting contractual arrangement for Enugu State Government, warning that anyone transacting with Simonis Limited, Zoe New Dawn, and Achama in respect of the said plot does so at his or her own risk.

Asogwa added that contrary to the claims by a representative of Simonis in the media, Enugu State Government, not Simonis Limited, carried out all the physical development of the said plot.

“These purported sales are illegal, void, and of no legal effect, as Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited has no valid interest in the land and no right whatsoever to alienate, assign, sell, transfer, or otherwise deal with the property,” he concluded.