Breaking: Remaining Niger Catholic School Students Abducted By Bandits Regain Freedom

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The remaining 130 students of St Mary’s Catholic Primary/Secondary School abducted by bandits have been released.

They were seen in several vehicles being moved to Wawa in Niger State Sunday night.

It is believed that they will undergo medical examination before being moved to Minna or Abuja.

Their release is coming two weeks after the release of 100 of the abducted school girls.

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, confirming their release, expressed delight, adding that it is a clear indication that evil forces will not prevail over Nigeria.

With the latest release, a total of 230 abducted students have now regained their freedom.

Abiodun noted that the successful rescue of the students fulfils President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pledge to ensure their safe release without harm and facilitate their reunion with their families.

Commending the President for the security measures put in place across the country, the governor said the sustained release of abducted persons has helped to restore public confidence in governance and national security.

He cited the rescue of 24 abductees in Kebbi State, 100 students from a Catholic school in Niger State, and Christian worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, as evidence of the administration’s capacity to confront Nigeria’s security challenges head-on.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, Abiodun described it as heartwarming that the students and their parents would be able to celebrate the Yuletide season together after such a traumatic experience.

He also urged security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the abductions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He said: “I am extremely delighted to learn that the remaining 130 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri community, Niger State, who were hitherto in captivity, have been released.

“The students, their parents, the Papiri community and the Niger State Government have all been through a lot, and I rejoice with them in this moment of triumph over the forces of darkness who seized innocent students from their hostels and teachers from the school premises.

“If this incident shows anything, it is the commitment of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to a safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria. The President deserves our collective prayers, support and encouragement.

“The President is determined to tackle the upsurge in kidnapping and terrorist attacks and restore sanity to our society. This will, in turn, rebuild confidence among Nigerians and the international community and pave the way for sustainable development.

“The security agencies deserve commendation for this achievement. I also urge them to ensure that the terrorists behind these attacks on innocent and law-abiding Nigerians are tracked down and prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.”