Ban on Wood Exportation, Big Win for Nigeria, Says Onuesoke, Hails FG

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An environmental advocate and Chief Executive Officer of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the Federal Government’s ban on the export of wood and allied products is a big win for Nigerians.

He also lauded the Federal Government for the bold move, saying the decision is timely and will help preserve the environment.

Recall that as part of efforts to avert an environmental crisis, the Federal Government declared an immediate nationwide ban on the exportation of wood and allied products.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the government has also declared all previously issued licences and permits for wood extraction and exportation suspended and invalid, effective immediately.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, unveiled the directive, titled’ Presidential Executive Order on the Prohibition of Exportation of Wood and Allied Products, 2025,’ during the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment held in Katsina State.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, the former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant noted that the ban is the right move, admitting that it prioritises sustainability over short-term gains, adding that its success depends entirely on enforcement, support for local processors, and alternative livelihoods for communities that rely on logging.

“Big win for Nigeria’s environment,” he said, adding, “The Federal Government’s decision to ban wood export and revoke licences will help curb illegal logging and protect our forests. This move shows commitment to sustainable development and conservation of our forest,” he noted.

Onuesoke, who has been at the forefront of the campaign against wood logging and deforestation, called on state governors to curb illegal logging and urged the Federal Government to hold governors of states still involved in wood logging accountable.

“The Federal Government could say no wood should pass through the ports or border into the country. Right now, it is left to subnational heads, especially Governors, to implement measures not only to curb exports but also to address illegal logging and deforestation in our forests.

“It is now the duty of the sub-national heads who are the Governors to implement a very stringent restricted law concerning illegal logging, which is deforestation,” he stated.

Recalled that Onuesoke had recently condemned the rate at which forest resources were being depleted for food crop cultivation, lumbering, sand excavation, road construction, and fuel wood exploitation, among others.

While emphasizing the importance of forests, the former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant noted that, in addition to timber resources, tropical rainforests are rich in a variety of plant and animal products that provide food, energy, medicine, shelter, recreational facilities, and support for climate change mitigation.

He added that it also plays essential roles in improving weather conditions and patterns and protecting soil and food crops, among others. He, however, lamented that the valuable goods, services, and benefits provided by the tropical forest are being threatened by deforestation.