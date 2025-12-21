  • Sunday, 21st December, 2025

A November to Remember for Whisky Lovers in Lagos

Last November, Lagos became the stage for an extraordinary whisky celebration as Glenmorangie invited trade partners, enthusiasts, and friends of the house to three days of immersive experiences. From November 24 to 26, the city buzzed with tastings, masterclasses, and culinary journeys designed to showcase the artistry behind every bottle.

Guests were first treated to the ongoing digital series “Inspired by Orange”, featuring Alex Ash’s evocative photography, complemented by a three-course menu by Chef Wu and bespoke cocktails by mixologist Berg Baboyan. Every detail, from aromas to visuals, reflected Glenmorangie’s signature elegance.

The event also highlighted Glenmorangie’s dedication to trade education. Over 150 bartenders, mixologists, and industry partners attended “Train the Trainer” masterclasses at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, and The Art Hotel, VI. Guided by Sean Oliver and the global team, attendees explored the whisky-making heritage of Tain, Scotland, and experienced the craft behind each expression through tasting sessions that teased out aroma, flavour, and story.

The celebrations reached a peak with an exclusive rooftop dinner at the Moët Hennessy Penthouse, Ikoyi. Against the Lagos skyline, guests, including Dare Art Alade, Wale Ojo, Fola Davids, and Uti Nwachukwu, wandered through Alex Ash’s immersive art exhibition “The Valley of Tranquillity”, inspired by Glenmorangie’s iconic orange. Chef Wu’s inventive dishes were paired with the brand’s distinguished range—from The Original 12 to Infinita 18 and Signet—while Berg Baboyan’s cocktails added a final flourish to each course.

The week concluded with a spirited tasting at Booze NG, bringing together trade partners and celebrities, including BBNaija stars Mide Iwasokun, Kolapo Omotoso, and Shaun Okojie, in a celebration of flavour, creativity, and camaraderie.

Through these experiences, Glenmorangie reaffirmed its place in Nigeria’s whisky culture, blending education, artistry, and conviviality in every pour. For enthusiasts eager to continue the journey, the brand’s digital platforms remain the gateway to the world of extraordinary whisky.

