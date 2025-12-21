A Broken Jaw and a 6th Round KO is AJ’s Christmas Gift to Paul

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivered a dose of reality to Jake Paul on Friday night (Saturday morning in Nigeria) with a savage sixth-round knockout in Miami that left the social-media-star-turned-prizefighter nursing a suspected broken jaw.

Paul managed to evade the heavily favoured Briton through a lacklustre first four rounds before Joshua found his range, knocking his opponent down twice in the fifth round and finishing him off with a devastating right hand in the sixth.

“It took a little bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its destination,” said Joshua, who was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff.

“Jake Paul has done really well tonight. I want to give him his props. He got up time and time again. It wasn’t easy in there for him, but he kept trying to find a way.

“It takes a real man to do that… but he came up against a real fighter tonight.”

After the bout, which was carried live to Netflix’s approximately 300 million subscribers, Joshua called out long-time rival Tyson Fury.

“If you’re a real bad man, don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that,’ let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists,” he said.

Paul, who stepped up from cruiserweight for the bout, has brought a new audience to boxing through his fights and his promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions. However, he was no match for Joshua’s size, strength, and experience.

“I think my jaw is broken,” Paul said before spitting out blood.

“It’s definitely broke but man, that was good. A nice little ass-whooping from one of the best to ever do it … I’m going to come back and get a world championship belt at some point.”