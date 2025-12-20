Use of Force Contributes Small Percentage to Resolving National Security Challenges, says Air Chief

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has said that military force alone plays only a limited role in resolving Nigeria’s complex national security challenges, emphasising that enduring peace can only be achieved through a comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach.

He explained that while kinetic operations remain necessary, they represent just a fraction of what is required to secure the country.

According to him, sustainable security is rooted in good governance, active community participation, public trust, responsible media engagement, and coordinated national effort aimed at addressing the underlying causes of insecurity.

Air Marshal Aneke made these remarks at a Meet-and-Greet Cocktail with Defence Correspondents held at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Officers’ Mess and Suites, Kado, Abuja.

The event, he said, was designed to strengthen collaboration and mutual understanding between the military and the media.

The CAS appealed to journalists for patience and understanding, particularly when there are delays in releasing operational information.

He noted that what may appear as simple requests often require thorough scrutiny to prevent compromising missions, exposing personnel to danger, or jeopardising national security.

While reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to transparency and timely communication, he stressed that all information must undergo proper vetting before release.

Allowing time for verification, he added, ultimately supports the collective responsibility of protecting the nation and its citizens.

Addressing defence correspondents, Aneke described the media as an indispensable partner in national security.

Through their reporting, he said, Nigerians gain insight into the complexities of defence operations, while public accountability is strengthened and trust between the Armed Forces and the populace is enhanced.

He further highlighted the value of developmental journalism, noting that it goes beyond reporting incidents to providing context, deepening public understanding, and drawing attention to issues that require collective solutions.

Such journalism, he said, reinforces democratic accountability and helps citizens appreciate the broader efforts of security agencies.

Earlier, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, acknowledged that while timely information is central to journalism, certain defence-related details must be carefully verified and sanitised to safeguard operations, assets, and lives.

He commended journalists for their professionalism and patience, adding that the media play a vital role in the non-kinetic dimension of modern warfare by shaping public perception, building trust, and complementing military efforts toward a safer and more secure Nigeria.

In a related development, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, also reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to counter-insurgency, internal security operations, and the protection of lives and property during his maiden operational visit to the Air Training Command (ATC) and co-located units in Kaduna.

Addressing officers, airmen, and airwomen at a durbar, Air Marshal Aneke described Kaduna as a strategic hub in the Service’s history and future, noting that the visit held both professional and personal significance.

He said the engagement provided an opportunity for direct interaction, frank dialogue, and a renewed commitment to the core values and mission of the Nigerian Air Force.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding ATC, Air Vice Marshal Yusuf Dari, briefed the CAS on the Command’s mandate, training activities, achievements, and challenges.

He emphasised that the Command remains central to operational effectiveness, noting that the quality of air operations is directly linked to the standard of training, maintenance, and support delivered by ATC.

The CAS explained that upon assuming office as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff, he prioritised a review of factors affecting operational performance, which informed his Command Philosophy.

According to him, the philosophy serves as a practical framework for guiding planning, training, leadership, and decision-making at all levels, rather than a mere slogan.

Commending personnel of the Command, Aneke underscored the critical role of training and sustainment in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

He stressed that standardised training, innovation, emerging technologies, and strategic partnerships are vital to mission success.

During his tour, the CAS inspected facilities, commissioned selected projects, and assessed operational needs.

He concluded by reaffirming his “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare” policy, assuring personnel of continued support to boost morale, readiness, and operational effectiveness.