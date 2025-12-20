Tinubu Departs Maiduguri for Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday departed Maiduguri, Borno for Bauchi State after inaugurating key projects and attending the marriage ceremony of a son of a former Borno Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu inaugurated the terminal extension of the upgraded international wing of the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.

He also inaugurated Schools, electric buses, taxis and tricycles procured by the Borno Government to ease transportation and boost access to education.

The president rounded off his visit by attending the Nikkah and marriage ceremony of Sadeeq Ali Modu Sheriff and his bride, Hadiza Kam Salem.

NAN reports that the presidential aircraft, Nigerian Air Force 5N-FGA, departed Maiduguri at about 3.25 p.m. for Bauchi State.

In Bauchi, Tinubu is expected to condole with the state government and the family of late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the renowned Islamic cleric who died on Nov. 27.

The president will thereafter proceed to Lagos, where he is expected to spend the end-of-year holidays. (NAN)