Tinubu Arrives Maiduguri to Inaugurate Projects

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, for an official visit to Borno.

In the president’s entourage were Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, and Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, among others.

The President arrived on board the Nigerian Air Force 5N-FGA at 1 p.m. and was received at the airport by the Governors of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, and Delta states.

Others present to receive the president were the Deputy Senate President, former Senate President, Ministers of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Alhaji Abubakar Kyari of Agriculture and Food Security.

The president, after receiving a salute from the Army personnel, headed straight to cut the tape, unveil the plaque and inaugurate the Terminal Extension of the upgraded international wing of the airport.

Tinubu thereafter quickly entered an official car waiting for him with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno to where he was expected to commence the business of the day.

The president was expected to further inaugurate schools, electric buses, taxis, and Tricycles procured by Zulum’s administration.

Among the projects to be inaugurated by the president were the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government Day Secondary School (Boys), Mafoni; Government Day Secondary School (girls) Mafoni; Mafoni Primary School, and Junior Secondary School, Maiduguri. (NAN)