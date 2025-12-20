Tinubu Arrives Bauchi to Condole With Sheikh Dahiru’s family

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday arrived Bauchi to condole government and family members of the renowned Islamic scholar, late Dahiru Usman-Bauchi.

Dahiru, the leader of Tijjaniyya Brotherhood in Nigeria, died on Nov. 27.

Tinubu landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport at about 4:10 PM, and greeted with Guard of Honour salute by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He was accompanied by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, his son Seyi Tinubu, among others.

Tinubu was received by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sen. Shehu Buba (APC – Bauchi South).

The President is expected to fly to Lagos after the condolence visit to spend the upcoming end-of-year holidays.

Dahiru Bauchi, 98, died on Nov. 27 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU – TH), Bauchi, and buried on Friday, Nov. 28 in accordance with Islamic rites.

The revered scholar, also a recipient of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), was regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential Islamic scholars and celebrated for his vast knowledge, spiritual guidance and lifelong commitment to Islamic propagation.

Born in 1927 in Gombe, Dahiru Bauchi devoted his life to advancing Islamic education, promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering unity in the country.

His teachings focussing on moral discipline, tolerance and adherence to Islamic principles, earned him mass followership and deep respect within and beyond Nigeria.

He played a significant role in community development, mentorship of young scholars and strengthening of religious understanding. (NAN)