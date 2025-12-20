TETFund Boss Hails FG’s Funding of Nigerian Universities

Daji Sani in Yola

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its swift approval and generous funding of tertiary education projects across Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 management retreat in Yola, Adamawa State capital, Echono highlighted that the 2026 intervention guidelines had already received presidential clearance, positioning the agency to launch projects without delay.

At the retreat themed: ‘Advancing TETFund Mandate For Efficient Service Delivery In Beneficiary Institutions’, Echono emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership has created a conducive environment for rapid disbursement of funds.

“As I am speaking, even the 2026 intervention guidelines have been approved by Mr. President, so we are ready to hit the ground running,” he declared, urging stakeholders to devise robust implementation strategies.

During the retreat, Echono officially inaugurated several newly completed projects at Modibbo Adama University. The inaugurated facilities include the main building of the College of Medical Sciences, two lecture theatres, laboratories and animal houses, a medical‑sciences library, the main building of the Faculty of Law, and a renovated university veterinary clinic.

These projects, according to Echono, exemplify TETFund’s dedication to fostering excellence in Nigerian higher education. He added that the timely completion of such infrastructure would enhance research capabilities, improve student learning experiences, and attract further academic collaborations.

Echono’s remarks reflect a broader optimism that Tinubu’s administration is revitalising Nigeria’s tertiary sector through targeted funding and policy support. The swift approval of the 2026 guidelines signals a commitment to long‑term planning and institutional growth.

Vice Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, who expressed gratitude, noted that TETFund’s support has been a lifeline for many institutions.

“Without TETFund funds, many of our universities would have collapsed,” he said, while appealing for further assistance to address pressing challenges such as deteriorating road networks and the rising threat of kidnappings targeting lecturers.

Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola, Mohammed Dagereji, also thanked TETFund for its interventions and called for additional support in three critical areas: security, reliable power supply, and improved internet connectivity. He stressed that these elements are essential for creating a stable academic environment.

Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Prof. Augustine Clements, commended TETFund’s management for organising the retreat and pledged continued prudent use of allocated resources.

His assurance underscored the shared commitment among university leaders to maximise the impact of TETFund’s investments.

As the retreat concluded, TETFund reaffirmed its mission to transform Nigerian universities into centers of excellence, equipped to meet the nation’s evolving educational and socio‑economic needs. The collective resolve of university heads and policymakers promises a brighter future for higher education in Nigeria.

The retreat also served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for optimising fund utilisation and addressing emerging challenges. Participants agreed on the need for coordinated efforts between TETFund, federal and state governments, and institutional leaders to sustain the momentum of educational development.