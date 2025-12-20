Super Eagles on the March Again

Though the 2025 African Cup of Nations, which is the 35th edition, kicks off tomorrow, when host country, Morocco takes on Comoros at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. However, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be taking to the turf until Tuesday when they take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. For the three-time African champions, this edition of AFCON is not only a quest at winning the biennial tournament for the fourth time, but an attempt to assuage the pain of soccer loving Nigerians for their failure to book a place for the 2026 World Cup, writes Kunle Adewale

After failing to pick the 2026 World Cup ticket in what many observers expected to be a walk in the park for Nigeria, considering the quality of opposition, many soccer-loving Nigerians seem to have lost faith in the Super Eagles, in spite of the team boasting some quality players that are making waves in their various European clubs.

However, the three-time African champions are determined to win back the hearts and support of their teeming fans with a fourth AFCON triumph in Morocco come January 18.

As part of their final preparations towards a fourth title chase, which has been tagged ‘NAIJA 4 THE WIN’ after previously winning the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013, Nigeria played a tune up match against seven-time champions, Egypt on December 16 which they lost 2-1, but Coach Eric Chelle used it as an opportunity to test some of the new players that have been injected into the team and also try different tactical ideas.

Nigeria went behind after a goal from Mahmoud Saber, but Chidozie Awaziem equalised just before half-time. Egypt then took the lead again early in the second half through Mostafa Mohamed, ending a nine-year winless run against Nigeria.

After the encounter with Egypt on Thursday, the Super Eagles departed Cairo for the Moroccan city of Fés ahead of their opening game on Tuesday in a chartered flight.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor striker, Paul Onuachu has played down concerns after Nigeria’s 2–1 friendly defeat to Egypt, saying the Super Eagles are still confident, as they continue their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after the match, the former Southampton forward said confidence remains high within the team.

“I felt good playing against them, especially knowing that I had scored against Egypt in the past,” Onuachu said. “I had a good feeling during the game, and you could see that in my performance.

“I played with a lot of confidence and focused on playing my game. Unfortunately, we lost and the goal didn’t come this time, but I still felt good on the pitch.”

He added: “I think both the team and I had a good game.”

Indeed, Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka says Chelle has “changed everything” in the team, offering a strong personal endorsement of Nigeria’s head coach. The Brentford midfielder praised the Malian tactician’s philosophy, man-management and tactical identity, insisting Chelle has brought renewed clarity and stability to a national team that endured months of uncertainty before his appointment. “I think he came in and changed everything – the way we played, the way we’ve been set up, and his philosophy is just really good,” Onyeka told the BBC. “He’s a loving coach. The way he speaks to the players, he makes fun of the players. It’s just different compared to what we had before.” Onyeka credits Chelle for reshaping both the Super Eagles’ playing identity and the atmosphere within the squad, suggesting the coach’s man-management has been as influential as his tactical work.

Interestingly, former Chelsea Star and Ivory Coast international, Salomon Kalou has named Super Eagles among the leading contenders for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, while also tipping Victor Osimhen to finish as the tournament’s top scorer.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Duelbits.com, the former Chelsea and Lille forward highlighted Nigeria’s attacking strength as a major factor behind their title credentials. Kalou pointed to Osimhen’s clinical finishing as a decisive advantage, complemented by the pace and creativity of Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman.

“Nigeria look very strong this year,” Kalou said. “They have one of the most dangerous strikers in world football in Victor Osimhen leading the line.”

Kalou also praised the balance in the Super Eagles’ midfield, singling out Raphael Onyedika for his physical presence and defensive awareness. According to the Ivorian, Onyedika provides “extra steel” and could grow into a leadership role as the tournament progresses.

The former African champion added that the Africa Cup of Nations often provides a platform for emerging talents to establish themselves on the continental stage, noting that the Chelle-led side, possesses several players capable of making a significant impact.

When asked to predict the winner of the Golden Boot, Kalou was unequivocal.

“If I had to pick one player to score the most goals at this tournament, it would be Victor Osimhen.

“The Super Eagles striker is the headline act of the AFCON. His goal-scoring abilities speak for itself and he has the mentality of carrying Nigeria into the next stages of the tournament.

“The Galatasaray forward is in incredible form, and the Super Eagles group gives him the chance to start fast.

“For the matches against Tanzania and Uganda, Victor Osimhen could score a few early goals, and once a striker like Osimhen builds momentum, he’s very hard to stop. He has the hunger, the quality, and the mentality to finish as top scorer,” he said.

However, former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has cast doubt on the list of players called up to the Moroccan party, saying there was no way Chelle could have made his selections without being influenced by external forces.

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel said the selection did not reflect sporting merit.

“I don’t think the right players are being selected from what I hear,” the former Chelsea midfielder said.

“I think the manager doesn’t have the full authority to select who he wants. I think there’s a lot of influence on his selection,” he added.

Nigeria’s campaign for a fourth continental crown (following triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013), and rolls off the ground on Tuesday, December 23, with a clash against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, in a repeat of the opening match of the 1980 finals that Nigeria hosted and won.

The Eagles will then clash with 2004 hosts and winners Tunisia on December 27, before their final Group C encounter against Uganda’s Cranes on Tuesday, 30th December. All of Nigeria’s group phase matches hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fés.