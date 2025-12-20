Saraki Marks 63rd Birthday With Special Prayers in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Political associates of former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday converged at his GRA residence in Ilorin, Kwara State, to offer special prayers to mark his 63rd birthday.

The prayer session attracted prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, including a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; former Kwara State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Isola Balogun Fulani; former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and governorship aspirant, Prof. Ali Ahmad; and another PDP governorship aspirant, Engineer Bolakale Kawu Agaka, among others.

Delivering a lecture at the gathering, Sheikh Labeeb Agbaji reflected on the life and virtues of Saraki’s late father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, describing him as a man who lived a life of love, generosity and forgiveness.

He expressed delight that the celebrant had sustained his father’s legacy through what he described as an open mind, compassion for humanity and a generous spirit.

Another Islamic cleric and Mukadam of Ilorin, Sheikh Suleiman Danboronu, while eulogising the Saraki family legacy, urged supporters of the former Senate President to continue to emulate his lifestyle and leadership qualities.

According to Sheikh Danboronu, Saraki has remained a man of the people, who consistently deployed his wealth and leadership capacity towards the development and well-being of people across Kwara State.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to preserve the former Senate President and grant him more strength in contributing to nation-building.

In his admonition, Sheikh Abdulrazaq Aduagba called on Saraki’s supporters and loyalists to promote love, unity and togetherness, noting that such virtues define the leadership style of the celebrant.

As part of activities marking the birthday celebration, Saraki, the Waziri Ngeri, also joined elderly women at Ile-Arugbo in Ilorin in a festive mood.

The former Senate President appreciated his well-wishers and expressed gratitude for their continued support and goodwill.