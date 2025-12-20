President Reads Riot Act to Governors, Threatens Executive Order on LG Funds

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday told the 36 State Governors that he would not hesitate to wield the big stick if they refuse to allow the financial autonomy granted the local government councils by the Supreme Court to work.

This emerged as the Presidency yesterday announced that the President will today depart the nation’s capital, Abuja to visit Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States.



Addressing the 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, the President expressed concern that some state governors are not ready to allow the local government autonomy.

He stated specifically that he was ready to issue Executive Order if that would guarantee the financial autonomy of the 774 local government councils across the country in line with the recent judgment of the Supreme Court.



His words: “Now that you have elections at the local government level, you are the invigilators, you elected them and since you elected them, it means you have to let them work. You know them but give them their money and if you don’t do it I can issue the Executive Order because I have the yam and the knife.

“ I am just being very respectful and if you don’t start to implement it, you will see. The ultimate is our Supreme Court and you have to respect the judgement.”

The President reiterated the determination of his government to see through the issue of state police as well as ending the terrorists reign in the country.

According to him: “I have said we are going for state police and we will do the forest Rangers. We must defeat the terrorists, we must.”

Tinubu described himself as a symbol of God saying without him he wouldn’t have emerged as President in 2023.

“God brought us here, I am the symbol and without God I won’t be here. If God says you will be here, you will be here. If you emulate it and pray and listen to yourself because there are moments that you listen to yourself and tell yourself the truth.”

He charged NEC members to be resolute and ensure that the Fourth Republic did not fail while also working on further enlarging the coast of the party to states not controlled by APC Governors.

He added: “We must be resolute that this democracy that we hold in our hands must not fail. To me, we’re larger and taller. To be accommodating, be tolerant, that’s the only way we can grow.

“If you have a group as big as this, create a space for your neighobour. The rain beating him won’t kill him, it will only drain him. You may need his warmth.

“Be expandable, help. And we can easily rely on the governors. What about the states that we don’t have governors, so we must be vigilant.”

On the party’s on-going e registration exercise, he cautioned that the doors must not be shut against the people saying, “If you abuse the trust, we will do it on your behalf. So we have to do it. We have a reason for the e- registration.”

The President told the National Assembly that the Central Gaming Bill 2025 currently being worked on by them will not receive his assent if passed.

According to him: “This Lotto Bill before the National Assembly if you pass it i won’t say because we are in the same party sign it. I will not assent to it because it is under the residual list of the Executive”.

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima said only someone hell-bent on a suicidal path or an outright imposter would dare to challenge President Tinubu during the 2027 poll.

According to him, elections are not won on social media platforms like Twitter, now X.

“Only a fool hell-bent on a suicidal path or an outright imposter can dare to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. But we are in a democracy, and people are free to contest elections.

“But elections are not won by noise or nostalgia. Elections are not conducted, to follow the words of Uba Sani, elections are not conducted on Facebook, on Twitter. They are won by coalitions, credibility, and conviction.

“With the experience of our president is our shield, and the lessons of the past are our guide. I believe that 2027 is not a gamble; it is a responsibility, and by the grace of God, we shall have a renewable blessing,” Shettima further said.

Also, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodinma in moving a motion for a vote of confidence to be passed on the present administration hailed the President for his laudable achievements since assuming office two and half years ago.

“We commend the new era of swift action in tackling insecurity such as the rejig of the security architecture. We must acknowledge that petrol price has stabilised. It will continue to go down.

“The present reforms are yearning results. Inflation is receding, prices of foodstuffs stuffs are going down.

Mr. President is a true democrat as crude oil accruals go directly to the Federation Account. We now have increased money in our Foreign reserves.

“Our job is to take the message of improved economy to the last man on the street. We hereby resolve to restate our confidence in Mr. President. We thereby pass a vote of implicit confidence and urged Mr. President to continue to make us proud.”

The Governor of Kaduna State and Vice Chairman of PGF, Senator Uba Sani seconded Uzodimma’s confidence vote motion.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abass, called for proper management of the growth of the party across the states as well as respect for party organs and institutionalized discipline.

His words” “We are a governing coalition that continues to grow. Managing this number can lead to fragmentation if there is no unity and discipline. NEC has a role to play in ensuring discipline and preventing factionalisation. Parties that govern well govern themselves internally. APC must be a party that governs with discipline.

Also speaking, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio assured that the National Assembly woulf work expeditiously on electoral reforms.

While in Borno State, the President, according to a statement issued yesterday, by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, would inaugurate some projects undertaken by Governor Babagana Zulum and the federal government.

He would also attend the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the President would move to Bauchi to condole with the Government of Bauchi State and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, who died on November 27, 2025.

After the condolence visit, Tinubu would leave for Lagos, where he will spend the upcoming end-of-year holidays.

He is expected to be the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among his numerous engagements while in the city.

The festival at Tafawa Balewa Square would honour prominent figures, including President Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.