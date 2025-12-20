Olayinka Latinwo: Every Woman Should Run for Office, Mentor Next Generation

Mrs. Olayinka Latinwo, is a champion of social justice and a philanthropist dedicated to empowering the vulnerable. As Iya Oba of Isin Kingdom in Kwara State, she was recently honoured with the title Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. Speaking to newsmen, she addressed national issues, women in politics, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, among others. Bennett Oghifo brings the excerpts:

Tell us about yourself

My name is Mrs. Olayinka Latinwo. I am Iya Oba of Isin Kingdom in Kwara State and now, by God’s grace, Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua. I am a wife, mother of three, and grandmother to a wonderful girl. Born on Lagos Island in a family that value education and service, I attended Ebire Nursery and Primary School, St Anne’s School in Molete, and Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa. I later built a 25-year career in U.S. healthcare, founding companies offering rehabilitation and end-of-life care to thousands.

How did receiving the Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua title feel and what does it mean to you?

When Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II conferred the title, I felt overwhelmed with humility and gratitude—like a warm embrace from my ancestors, affirming my work’s impact. It’s not a personal trophy but a call to greater service. As Yeye Bobagunwa Oodua, I bridge the palace and Yoruba land’s women, embodying strategic leadership, diplomacy, and cultural custodianship. My duties now focus on uplifting women and children across the Oodua Nation.

What shaped your journey?

My path blends education, healthcare experience, and commitment to service. From Lagos Island’s streets to U.S. boardrooms, I’ve learned resilience, humility, and community power. Losing my parents, Chief Adegboyega Alade and Mrs. Atinuke Alade, taught sacrifice. My husband, Engineer Olanrewaju Latinwo, has been my anchor. I’ve lived a life of discipline, integrity, and hard work.

What contributions earned this recognition?

Through my companies, I’ve created jobs, improved healthcare access, and supported families. The Shamrock Foundation funds scholarships, vocational training for widows and orphans, and Yoruba cultural programmes—efforts aligning with this honor.

Have you considered politics and would you encourage women to engage?

I’ve catalysed change from the private sector, but policy matters. I’m open to serving Nigeria in any capacity that advances welfare. Absolutely, I encourage every woman to pursue public service, run for office, and mentor the next female generation. Women bring empathy, integrity, and collaboration.

How do you view Nigeria’s state and Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda?

Nigeria stands at a crossroads—our youth are an asset, but we need better infrastructure, education, and security. Tinubu’s agenda promises job creation, agriculture, and anti-corruption; success hinges on swift, inclusive implementation for ordinary citizens.

What is your take on U.S. claims of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria?

I respect global concerns, but this narrative overlooks our complex reality of faiths coexisting. We need dialogue, justice, and equal protection for all.

Will state police curb South-west insecurity?

Yes, it could enable localized intelligence and faster responses, building on governors’ coordination. Robust accountability is essential to prevent abuse and align with communities.

Your advice for youth chasing “get-rich-quick”?

Hard work, perseverance, and learning build sustainable wealth. Invest in skills, seek mentors, and shun shortcuts leading to exploitation.

What legacy do you hope for as Yeye Bobagunwa? How do loved ones feel?

I want to be remembered as nurturing Yoruba families, lifting spirits through service, and preserving our culture. My husband, children, and grandchild see it as validation of our values—integrity, service, humility. They’re proud, reminding me true honour is in lives touched.

Your lifelong guiding principle: How do you wish to be remembered?

Serve before you are served.” I hope as a bridge for people, cultures, and opportunities; a heritage steward; and a mother shaping a compassionate, prosperous Nigeria.