NYSC Sanctions Corps Members , Extends Service of 16 fot misconducts in Sokoto 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 16 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Sokoto State have their service year extended for misconduct.

The State’s NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, disclosed this during the passing out of the 2024 Batch C, Stream 2 Corps members yesterday in Sokoto.

Yaro said the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences ranging from absconding, absenteeism and others during their service year, adding that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy.

He noted that two corps members received the prestigious Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar awards for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standard of their host communities.

The coordinator thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his love and unparalleled support to the scheme in the state over the years, especially his commitment toward the sustenance of payment of state allowance to corps members.

“I also seize this opportunity to thank the Sultan of Sokoto for his unflinching support to the scheme, this has aptly demonstrated his love for youths and NYSC in particular,” Yaro said.

He maintained that corps members were being posted to rural communities in line with the scheme’s determination to contribute to accelerated development of the state and in consonance with the policy and programmes of the present administration.

According to him, the scheme posted most of the corps medical personnel to the rural areas of the state saying the gesture will go a long way in addressing the shortfall in personnel in the health sector.

He noted that the corps medical personnel on their various health outreaches have assisted thousands of residents in the rural communities across the state.

Yaro also said that a high percentage of corps members were posted to teach in schools as part of NYSC’s commitment to the educational development of the state.

The coordinator said the Bank of Industry and other institutions have also supported corps members on business development plans and enterprises.

He urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during the service year.