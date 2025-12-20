NSE Flags Off Joint Venture Housing Project With Lagos , Other Partners

Funmi Ogundare and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), yesterday ,officially flagged- off the NSE–Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Locke Homes Joint Venture Development project, as part of efforts step aimed at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit and promoting sustainable urban development in the state.

The President of the NSE, Margaret Aina Oguntala, who flagged-off the project in Lagos, to formally commence the physical construction works on the housing development, described it as a significant milestone for the engineering profession and a demonstration of its capacity to deliver infrastructure of enduring value.

Oguntala commended the Lagos State government for allocating the project site, noting that the gesture reflects confidence in Nigerian engineers and their role in the state’s ongoing infrastructure revolution.

She stated that the partnership aligns with the state’s broader vision for sustainable housing and development.

The NSE president also commended the Board and Management of NSE Ventures Limited, as well as joint venture partners LSDPC and Locke Homes, for their professionalism, dedication and perseverance in bringing the project to fruition.

According to her, “the launch is the outcome of strategic collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.”

As the project enters the implementation phase, Oguntala appealed to all professionals involved to uphold the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability throughout design, construction and completion. She stressed that adherence to best engineering practices must remain paramount.

She noted that the development forms part of NSE’s deliberate efforts to contribute meaningfully to solving the country’s persistent housing challenges, describing housing as critical to national development, economic growth and social stability.

The president further disclosed that the project represents the beginning of broader plans by the NSE in the housing and real estate sector, and called on governments at all levels, private sector stakeholders and development partners to support similar initiatives aimed at sustainable urban development.

She attributed the milestone to collective resolve and divine grace.