No Culture of Impunity in Gombe, Govt Responds to Amnesty’s Quick Mischaracterisation of Isolated Incident

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State government has stated that its attention has been drawn to a statement issued by Amnesty International concerning an alleged assault involving an individual who is an aide attached to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the governor.

It said while the government does not in any way trivialise or excuse acts of violence, it is deeply concerned by the sweeping conclusions and unfounded generalisations contained in Amnesty International’s statement, which regrettably misrepresents both the facts of the incident and the character of the Gombe State Government.

This was contained in a press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

The release read, “First, it is important to clearly state that the individual involved acted strictly in his personal capacity and not on the instruction, authority or behalf of the governor or the Government of Gombe State.

“The attempt to portray the isolated incident as a reflection of official government policy or a so-called “culture of impunity” is not only inaccurate but unfair and misleading.”

“Contrary to Amnesty International’s claims, the Government of Gombe State under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has consistently demonstrated zero tolerance for thuggery, lawlessness and abuse of power,” it noted.

The state government further stressed that it, “has an established record of respect for human rights, freedom of expression, political plurality and the rule of law, and does not condone taking the law into one’s hands under any circumstance, regardless of provocation.”

“It is therefore disappointing that Amnesty International, a globally respected human rights organisation, would rush to the press without adequately verifying facts or seeking the government’s position, and proceed to cast aspersions on the governor and the entire state government based on a single incident that is still under internal review.

“Responsible advocacy requires diligence, balance and fairness, especially when reputations and public trust are at stake.”

The government then assured the public that appropriate internal mechanisms have already been activated to address the matter in line with the law and established procedures, saying that “Due process will be followed, and anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly. This has always been the standard practice of the Inuwa Yahaya administration.

“We also strongly caution against the politicisation of this incident or the deliberate attempt to drag the name of the governor and the government into an issue that is clearly an individual matter.

“Gombe State remains a place where dissenting opinions are tolerated, political engagement is encouraged and civic space is protected. The administration will continue to uphold these democratic values,” the release stated.

“The Government of Gombe State therefore called on Amnesty International and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, accuracy, and responsibility in their public commentary. Stakeholders are urged to engage constructively and dig deeper into the facts before making pronouncements.

“Broad accusations that fail to reflect the reality on the ground only mislead the public and undermine trust.

“Gombe State remains committed to peace, justice, accountability, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all its citizens, the Government concluded,” it added.