NAJA Award: JéGO EVs,  JIM-ISUZU, Nord A9, New Era New Entrants in Nigeria’s Auto Market

Bennett Oghifo

JéGO EV, JIM-ISUZU Pick-Up, Nord A9 and New Era Automobiles have clinched the New Entrants of the Year Award at the 2025 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards. This justifies the growing depth and competitiveness of Nigeria’s automotive market, particularly that of electric vehicles.

The awards were presented at the 18th edition of the annual event on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the week.

The MD/CEO of JéGO Technologies Inc, Mr. Frederick Akpoghene, who personally received the award, described it as a defining moment in Nigeria’s automotive industry, stating that “a lot needs to be done in 2026.”

Akpoghene, whose company manufactures JeGO electric vehicles, in China is already setting up an assembly plant in Lekki, Lagos.

He said there is dominance of Chinese EVs in Nigeria because of their “Aggressive EV & Battery Capacity”.

He said, “at JéGO, we build the ecosystem — Energy + EVs + Infrastructure + AI — rather than just cars.”

JIM-ISUZU pickup also emerged as a winner in this category, with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Anselm Ilekuba, receiving the award on behalf of Cedric Autos Limited. Ilekuba, who also serves as National Coordinator of the Automotive Local Content Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (ALCMAN), thanked NAJA for the recognition, saying it would spur the company to deepen its commitment to quality and local industry growth.

The recognition of JéGO EV, Nord A9 and New Era Automobiles also reflects their successful entry into the Nigerian market, rising consumer acceptance and the promise they hold for the sector, particularly in the areas of innovation and alternative mobility solutions.

Other major winners on the night included Jetour Dashing, which clinched Nigeria’s 2025 Car of the Year, defeating strong contenders such as Changan CS55 and Chery Tiggo.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class won Luxury Car of the Year, Range Rover Autobiography (Coscharis Motors) took Luxury SUV of the Year, while Toyota Hiace emerged Minibus of the Year.

On the corporate front, Mikano was named Auto Company of the Year, Toyota Nigeria’s Isolo facility won Workshop of the Year, and Dangote Sinotruk emerged Heavy-Duty Truck Brand of the Year.

Iron Products Industries (IPI) Limited clinched Truck Assembler/Body Builder of the Year, while Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) was recognised as Passenger Car Assembly Plant of the Year.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Joseph Osanipin, commended NAJA for sustaining a credible platform that promotes professionalism, innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

NAJA Chairman, Mr Theodore Opara, said the awards have remained one of the sector’s most respected benchmarks, noting that the initiative continues to evolve in line with rapid changes in vehicle technology, alternative energy solutions and consumer expectations.

The 2025 NAJA International Auto Awards once again reinforced its role as a key barometer for automotive excellence in Nigeria, with the emergence of JIM-ISUZU and other new brands signalling a vibrant and increasingly competitive market.