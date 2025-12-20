Morocco, Comoros AFCON Opener Could Wipe Nigeria’s Unwanted Record from History Books

Morocco will open the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tomorrow with a chance to erase Nigeria’s long-standing record for the heaviest opening-day defeat in tournament history. CAF has highlighted historic AFCON opening results ahead of this weekend’s kick-off, with Nigeria’s 5-1 loss to hosts Algeria in 1990 still standing as the worst defeat suffered in a tournament opener.

That record could now fall when hosts Morocco face Comoros in Rabat. Morocco are ranked 11th in the world, the highest-ranked African nation, while Comoros sit 108th, creating expectations of a heavily one-sided contest. The two sides meet at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tomorrow evening in the opening fixture of CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, their second meeting at the continental finals. In 1990, Algeria, inspired by the elegance and authority of Rabah Mustapha Madjer, played with fearless confidence inside a raucous Stade 5 Juillet 1962.

Madjer struck twice either side of half-time, setting the tone for a relentless display. Remarkably, that bruising defeat did not define Nigeria’s tournament. The Green Eagles regrouped, beat Egypt, Ivory Coast and Zambia, and returned to face Algeria in the final; this time losing narrowly by a single goal in a far more competitive contest. The lesson was well learned. Two years later, Nigeria opened AFCON 1992 by defeating hosts Senegal 2-1 in Dakar, a symbolic reversal of fortunes. Still, no team has suffered a heavier opening-day loss than that Nigerian side in 1990. Morocco now have the opportunity to erase that statistic altogether.