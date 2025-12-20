Lara Rawa: Women Need Platforms to Grow, Policies That Protect Them

The CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa has beaten odds to become a key player in a field dominated by males. A certified mixologist, Rawa has created visibility in the cocktail and beverage industry, opened up training opportunities, and inspired the next generation of bartenders and young entrepreneurs alike through her annual Lagos Cocktail Week. A law graduate of the University of Lagos and a Master’s Degree holder in International Business Law from Queen Mary University, London, Rawa, shares with Ferdinand Ekechukwu, how her love for cocktails turned into a hobby, then to a calling, and eventually, a profession. Excerpts:

Can you walk us through your background – your family, early years, and a childhood memory that stands out?

I come from a close-knit, value-driven family. Growing up, discipline, love, and faith were strong pillars in my home. One childhood memory that always stays with me is watching my mother host guests effortlessly, her warmth, her attention to detail, and how she made people feel at home. I didn’t know it then, but that memory planted a seed for hospitality in me.

How has your upbringing shaped your values and outlook on life?

My upbringing taught me integrity, hard work, and gratitude. I learned not to cut corners and to always give my best by watching my mum raise seven children. This shaped my strong faith, which now guides every decision I make.

Who or what has had the greatest influence on your life and career?

God has been my greatest influence. Beyond that, my parents and the women I’ve encountered on my journey who break boundaries and build things from scratch. They remind me that purpose evolves, and passion can lead you to unexpected places.

Was there any defining moment that influenced your decision to study law?

There wasn’t really a defining moment. Initially, I was captivated by the wig and gown; there was something powerful and elegant about it. Later, I found myself drawn to law series and fascinated by seeing justice served. I knew immediately that I wanted to fight for the rights of anyone who is oppressed.

You’re also the MD/CEO of Eventi Verdi. How has it been running the business, and how do both worlds complement each other?

Eventi Cocktails was born out of a desire to redefine the drinking culture in Nigeria. Running the business is both exciting and challenging. My legal background complements it perfectly, research, negotiations, structure, and governance are critical in the hospitality industry, and law gives me that strength.

What inspired your transition from the legal profession into mixology and entrepreneurship?

Mixology found me. I loved drinking cocktails but never imagined myself behind the bar mixing one, not to talk of selling it. When I was out of a job and looking for direction, I took my passion for drinking cocktails into experimenting with them, researching flavors, and curating experiences. It grew from a hobby into a calling, and eventually, a business.

What were some of the challenges you faced transitioning from lawyer to mixologist?

People underestimated the profession. Many didn’t take it seriously at first. There were also financial constraints, training gaps, and the challenge of building a brand in an industry that was still emerging. But every challenge strengthened me.

How do you stay creative and up to date with industry trends?

I travel, I research, I learn from global bartenders, and I stay curious. Nigerian ingredients also inspire me deeply; our spices, herbs, and fruits give me a unique palette to work with.

You founded Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW). How did the idea originate?

I wanted a platform that would promote cocktail culture, celebrate our bartenders, and create an ecosystem for brands and consumers. There was a gap in the market, and LCW became a bridge. This year at the eleventh edition recently, professionalism stood out, better quality cocktails, stronger brand participation, and more international recognition. Over the past decade, LCW has grown from a small gathering to a globally recognized platform with industry impact.

How has LCW shaped cocktail culture in Nigeria, and what long-term impact do you envision?

It has created visibility for bartenders, attracted brand investments, encouraged trainings, competitions, and influenced the rise of cocktail bars. The future will see more local ingredients, sustainable practices, and tech-driven consumer experiences. Funding, logistics, brand alignment, and sometimes skepticism have been some of the challenges over the years. But perseverance, partnerships, and a clear vision have kept us going. Each year teaches me something new.

How has LCW contributed to the sector’s growth, and what trends do you foresee?

It has created visibility, pushed standards upward, opened up training opportunities, and inspired the next generation of bartenders. The future holds more creativity, better structures, and stronger global collaborations.

What milestone in your career holds a special place in your heart?

Being recognised on global platforms like Tales of the Cocktail and the Ada Coleman Project. Also, every time a bartender says LCW helped their career, it means the world to me.

How do you achieve work-life balance as a business leader, entrepreneur, and mother?

God’s grace… I also prioritise, plan, and lean on my support system. My daughter motivates me, and I try to be intentional about spending quality time with her.

What change would you influence to address women’s underrepresentation in leadership roles?

Access to funding, mentorship, and training. Women need platforms to grow, and policies that protect and empower them. Representation truly matters. It is for this reason that we will be launching the BartendHer Initiative next year.

What advice would you give aspiring women who want to follow a similar path?

Start. Don’t let fear cripple you. Be consistent, stay curious, invest in learning, and never compromise your values. The journey is not linear, but it’s rewarding.

What hobbies do you enjoy outside work? And your favourite Nigerian dish?

I love travelling, cooking, and exploring new restaurants. My favourite Nigerian dish has to be amala with gbegiri and ewedu, pure comfort food.

Which would you settle for, Nollywood or Hollywood, and why?

Both because Hollywood for production quality, and Nollywood for storytelling and culture. Nollywood has grown tremendously and I’m proud of how far it’s come.

And for music, what genre appeals to you most? Are there any favourite artists?

I love soulful and inspirational music. Artists like Abbey Ojomu, Dunsin Oyekan, and Lawrence Oyor.