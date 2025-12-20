Konyinsola Ajayi: Excellence is Product of Discipline, Endurance, Meticulous Labour

Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi, SAN, is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished legal luminaries, with a career spanning over four decades across litigation, arbitration and high-value transactional practice. Trained at the University of Ife, the Nigerian Law School, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge, he has built a reputation as a trusted adviser and advocate in some of the most complex disputes and commercial transactions in the oil and gas, energy, banking and infrastructure sectors. He speaks with Wale Igbintade, about his professional journey, the evolution of legal practice, and the ideas shaping law, policy and economic development in Nigeria and beyond. Excerpts

You’ve had a distinguished career spanning over four decades. When you look back, what defining moment set you firmly on the path of law?

There was no single defining moment—no sudden Pauline encounter—that set me on the path of law. Rather, when I look back through the long mirror of memory, I recognise that I was quietly and patiently formed. I suspect that I was quietly shaped by my late father. As a child, I watched my father leave home each morning, composed and deliberate, elegantly dressed with care and purpose, with dignity that preceded him. He embodied discipline, order, and seriousness of intent. His grandfather bore the sobriquet Abugansoro — one who, from an abundance of fine wares, adorns himself resplendently. I did not then understand that I was absorbing a philosophy of life: that vocation is not merely what one does, but how one carries oneself in the world. In retrospect, those early impressions were my first lessons in what the law demands — clarity of thought, restraint of emotion, and respect for process. Law, for me, emerged less as a choice than as a calling revealed over time

What was life like during your time at Harvard and Cambridge? Any memorable experiences that shaped your worldview or approach to legal practice?

My years at Harvard and Cambridge were formative in the deepest sense, yet they stand upon my years in Igbobi College, a place of true character formation, and the University of Ife, which first opened my eyes to what remarkable means. They were intellectually exhilarating, socially expansive, and morally instructive. I encountered ideas that unsettled assumptions, challenged inherited certainties, and demanded intellectual honesty. More importantly, those environments impressed upon me that excellence is not accidental. It is cultivated through discipline, curiosity, and humility before complexity. At both institutions, I learned that law is not merely a technical craft but a civilisational instrument: it shapes markets, restrains power, protects dignity, and mediates competing visions of justice. Those years taught me that one’s worldview is not confined to personal success. Ideas, when responsibly held, ripple outward—shaping institutions, economies, and nations. In many ways, those experiences enlarged the scale at which I aspired to make an impact.

Being a Harvard and Cambridge scholar is no small feat. What habits or disciplines did you develop during those years that you still maintain today?

My experience at Harvard Law School and Selwyn College, University of Cambridge are notable milestones that have contributed to the warp and weft of my life’s work. From Harvard, I learnt the inviolable discipline of time management and unflinching preparation. I adopted a practice of planning ahead, of mapping out reading schedules, essay deadlines, revision sessions, and even moments of rest. Every hour was accounted for, every duty anticipated. Cambridge taught me a complementary discipline of depth and reflection over haste. I learnt that knowledge must be engaged, questioned, and internalised. Perhaps a more enduring third habit would be ambition tempered by humility; the response to a consciousness that there would always be more to learn, more to do and more to become.

You are known for handling complex, high-stakes arbitrations across oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure. How do you mentally prepare before going into such major cases?

I have come to understand that excellence is rarely the child of inspiration; it is the product of discipline, endurance, and meticulous labour. True mental readiness is built through the physical fortitude to sit, to read, to analyse, and to labour over the details until clarity emerges. The mind becomes sharp because the body has endured the long hours; understanding deepens because one has submitted to the painstaking, even back-breaking work that complex disputes demand. Capacity is often forged in the quiet room, the long nights, the difficult page, the stubborn facts. Whether the matter is modest or monumental, the discipline is the same: to give the work the reverence of effort. That is the preparation that steadies me before I undertake any high-stakes mandate.

Outside the courtroom and boardroom, how would you describe your lifestyle? What does a typical ‘day-in-the-life’ look like for you?

Life is brief answers to big questions in sharing and becoming. Becoming, in the sense of allowing others experience your friendship and radiation of affection and care. A typical day for me begins with prayer and reflection. From there, I embrace every opportunity to do good, to uplift someone, to engage meaningfully with the young, and to be an expression of love in the spaces I occupy.

With your busy schedule, how do you balance work with family, rest, and personal interests?

I begin with a simple conviction that family is an anchor of a man’s existence. Work may build legacy, but family builds the man. So, no matter how exacting my schedule becomes, I carve out sacred pockets of time for those I love. These moments may be brief, but they are intentional; conversations that restore, laughter that steadies, presence that rebalances. Rest, too, is a form of wisdom. I have come to understand that the human mind, like a well-used instrument, must be tuned. There are seasons when the most productive act is to step away, breathe, and return with the clarity that only rest can produce. I rest not because I am weak, but because I want my strength to last. As for personal interests, I follow the adage that a river that forgets to flow soon becomes a swamp. I read widely, far beyond the law.

I engage the arts, I seek out ideas and conversations that remind me that there is life beyond briefs, tribunals, and deadlines. These pursuits keep the mind supple and the spirit awake. In all of this, what guides me is not perfection but priority. One must hold firmly to the things that truly matter and allow everything else to arrange itself around them. The truth is that balance is not achieved by having equal time for everything, but by giving the right weight to each thing. Work with intensity, love with tenderness, rest with intention, and live with curiosity. That, for me, is balance.

What does relaxation look like for Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi? Books, travel, sports, music—what helps you unwind?

My relaxation is found in playfulness, in the simple joy of laughing, joking and light-hearted engagement. I unwind by creating moments of ease, whether through humor, warm conversations, or playful exchanges with those around me. Those small, joyful interactions offer a balance to the rigours of professional life and help me stay grounded and refreshed.

You sit on the boards of major companies like Dangote Fertiliser and Leadway Holdings. What personal values guide your approach to leadership and governance?

I am guided by integrity; it is the quiet force that steadies judgment. Without it, leadership becomes guesswork; with it, leadership becomes stewardship. I am also guided by clarity of mind. Complex institutions often present problems wrapped in layers of urgency. My task is to peel back the noise until the real issue reveals itself. Clarity is the consciousness that prevents leaders from mistaking motion for progress. Another value that I hold dear is fairness. Oftentimes, the wellbeing of many rises and falls on the decisions of leaders, hence the importance of fairness; the ability to be firm without being unjust. And ultimately, I lean on responsibility. Leadership is a weight. When you sit on a board, you are holding the trust of shareholders, employees, and society. That awareness forces you to think long-term and act deliberately.

As someone who advises on banking, capital markets, infrastructure, and energy, what sector excites you the most today, and why?

While I engage deeply with banking, capital markets, infrastructure, and energy, what excites me most today is the intersection of technology and transformation, particularly AI, digital platforms, and the innovations reshaping how we live, work, and govern. AI and emerging technologies are architects of possibility. They challenge our assumptions, redefine efficiency, and open new avenues for economic and social progress. In energy, infrastructure, and finance, technology accelerates solutions that were once slow, expensive, or even impossible. It allows us to reimagine systems, anticipate risks, and craft interventions with unprecedented precision. What fascinates me is that this is still the early chapter. The decisions we take now, in policy, law, governance, and investment, will determine whether technology becomes a force for inclusive growth or an instrument of disparity. For someone who thrives at the nexus of law, economics, and public impact, this is where ideas meet consequence, and that is endlessly energising. So, yes, while I enjoy the intellectual breadth of banking and capital markets, and the nation-building character of infrastructure, it is AI and emerging technology that challenge imagination and make the future feel tangible today.

In your quiet moments, what kind of books do you enjoy reading—law, theology, politics, or something completely different?

While I read governance, politics, and economics for what I do, my personal reading leans toward theology, philosophy, Africa and Yoruba culture: the kinds of books that slow the mind down and stretch it at the same time. I like to know more about my land, and my people knowing in this way that Africa’s challenge is not a deficit of talent, intelligence, or aspiration. It is, rather, a deficit of structure—of systems that convert potential into productivity and ambition into value. I am interrogating this more these days. I am also drawn to writings that explore the human condition: why people believe what they believe, choose what they choose, and become what they become. Good literature has a way of revealing truth without argument, theology offers depth without noise, and philosophy sharpens questions more than it supplies answers. Every now and then, I wander into science and technology, not for the technical detail, but for the sheer wonder of how knowledge keeps expanding. So, although I read widely, in my quieter hours, I reach for the books that steady the soul, sharpen the mind, and remind one of the larger story we all inhabit.

Many people know you as one of Nigeria’s foremost legal minds. Tell us about the ‘Konyin’ most people don’t get to see.

My life is deeply anchored in reverence for God. Many know this, but they may not fully appreciate the extent to which my relationship with Him guides my decisions and my understanding of purpose. It shapes how I view success and failure, how I treat others, and how I measure the weight of responsibility. The pressures of work and public life are inevitable, but I am steadied by a constant reminder that life is lived under His gaze and by His principles. So, beyond the accolades and public perception, there is a version of me that is measured, contemplative and quietly devoted to aligning action with character and ambition with calling.

Your scholarship spans law, politics, and theology. How do these disciplines intersect in your personal philosophy and daily life?

For me, law, politics, and theology are not separate towers of knowledge, they are three lenses through which I interpret responsibility, justice, and human purpose. Law sharpens the mind to discern structure, consequences, and fairness. Politics teaches the necessity of strategy, persuasion, and navigating human complexity. Theology, meanwhile, reminds me of the moral and existential framework within which all human action occurs. In my life, this intersection shapes both how I act and how I think. Decisions are never purely technical, they are guided by ethics, long-term consequences, and the human realities they affect. These lenses constantly check and balance one another: law provides rigor, politics provides perspective, and theology provides conscience. The result is a philosophy grounded in being right to your fellow man, as both my faith and father taught me.

What life lessons have your travels—both academic and professional- taught you about people and cultures?

In all of my travels, I have observed the universality of human character. I have seen how diverse cultures reflect shared aspirations: the desire for dignity, justice, opportunity, and connection. Everywhere in the world, people long to be treated fairly, to be respected, and to be loved. These human patterns remain constant, although expressed in remarkably different ways. This observation reinforces my convictions in the singularity of man’s origin and likeness, and in the existence and rulership of a superior, unilateral, and indispensable Creator. Man desires to pursue good, be right, but more importantly to be treated right, which grounds my life outlook. What that is is a subject of its own.

From your days as a young lawyer to becoming a SAN and professor, what has remained constant in your personality or work ethic?

I have always believed that the practice of law must rest on three pillars: intellectual rigour, ethical clarity, and institutional loyalty. The lawyer’s first duty is not to convenience, popularity, or expediency, but to truth as revealed through law. That discipline is demanding. It requires patience, restraint, and sometimes the courage to say no—both to clients and to power. At the same time, law does not exist in abstraction. It must serve society. A legal system that does not enable enterprise, protect the vulnerable, or promote stability ultimately fails its purpose. My career has therefore sought to balance doctrinal excellence with public consequence. These values are forged in one’s mind and are sustained by one’s convictions and aspirations.

What is your favorite Nigerian meal? And do you have any culinary guilty pleasures?

That is a difficult question to answer, given the sheer feast that Nigerian cuisine offers the eyes and the richness it brings to the palate. In truth, our meals are a celebration in themselves. However, with a growing commitment to healthier eating, the field of that joy has somewhat narrowed. What might once have been a favourite, perhaps a simple plate of beans and dodo, now appears more as an occasional indulgence than a frequent delight. As for guilty pleasures, there are many. But the life of a pilgrim, or perhaps an ordinand, often demands closing one’s eyes to those temptations.

You lead many reform initiatives, including the Capital Market Master Plan Implementation Committee. How do you stay grounded while navigating national-level responsibilities?

I try to remind myself that influence is transient, and what endures are the systems we build, the fairness we uphold, and the lives positively affected by our work. Regardless of scale, I return to the fundamentals that shaped my early practice: careful study, attention to detail, principled decision-making, and humility. These practices anchor me amid the pressures and pace of reform. But beyond that, let me say this – nations rise or fall not merely on personalities, but on whether institutions outlive individuals. Reforms are essential to institutions that matter in nation-building. From my earliest years in practice, I was drawn not only to transactions or cases, but to the architecture that sustains professional excellence—governance frameworks, ethical standards, mentorship cultures, and succession planning. A firm, like a nation, must be designed to endure. This belief has shaped my approach to leadership: build platforms, not pedestals; invest in people, not just outcomes; and always prepare the institution for a future in which you may no longer be present.

What hobbies or activities do you enjoy that people might find surprising?

I’m not sure what would surprise anyone in the pursuit of happiness by anyone.

You’ve represented clients in arbitrations worth tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. How do you handle pressure and maintain clarity during such critical moments?

I prepare by doing what can be done: studying deeply, anticipating arguments, understanding every nuance of fact and law. That preparation builds confidence, not arrogance, and allows the mind to remain clear when stakes are high. By focusing on what is within my control (thought, analysis, and conduct), the noise of stakes, expectations, and emotion recedes. Although the pressure does not disappear, clarity and purpose endure when they are anchored in preparation.

What advice would you give young lawyers who aspire to combine academia, corporate advisory, and high-stakes litigation as successfully as you have?

My advice is simple: master the craft first. Technical competence is non-negotiable; it is the foundation on which credibility and influence are built. Second, be curious across disciplines. Exposure to business, finance, policy, et al, will allow you to operate comfortably in different contexts and to see the connections that others might miss. Third, choose mentorship wisely. Learn from those who have walked the paths you hope to follow and observe how they balance competing demands. Finally, be deliberate with your time. Combining academia, advisory, and litigation requires discipline in managing priorities and the patience to grow expertise gradually rather than rushing for visibility or accolades. Life is one of choices and discipline, and sacrifice. It is possible to be successful in multiple spheres, but it won’t be accidental; it will be done strategically and intentionally.

Looking ahead, what personal or professional legacy do you hope to be remembered for?

If there is a legacy I hope to leave, it is not measured in cases won or deals concluded, but in people formed and institutions strengthened. I have been privileged to mentor generations of lawyers—men and women who are now shaping markets, public policy, and jurisprudence. That, to me, is the truest measure of professional fulfilment. I hope to be remembered for the quality and impact of the work I leave behind. Professionally, that means contributions that strengthen institutions, advance the rule of law, and create frameworks that others can build upon. Personally, it means being a person who served with integrity, thought deeply, and cared genuinely for the people whose lives intersected with mine. Legacy, to me, means the systems improved, the young minds guided, the standards upheld, and not just the noise of recognition. If, in the end, my work and life help others navigate complexity with clarity and courage, then I consider that a well-lived life. At the end of the day, the law, my tool of trade, is a jealous discipline. It demands much. But it also gives much to those who serve it with humility, patience, and a sense of responsibility to something larger than themselves. The law, at its best, is a moral enterprise. It is society’s way of saying that power must answer to reason, that wealth must submit to order, and that ambition must be tempered by justice. To have spent a lifetime in its service is a privilege for which I remain profoundly grateful.

Your late father, Sir Olaniwun Ajayi, was a lawyer, statesman and revered Afenifere chieftain. How did growing up under such a principled and ideologically grounded figure shape your worldview and personal values?

Growing up under my father was to witness principle in action. His life was a constant lesson in integrity, courage, and the insistence that character matters as much as achievement, maybe even more. I learned early that words must align with deeds, that leadership carries responsibility beyond self, and that commitment to one’s convictions is seldom convenient but always necessary. The ground on which he stood was righteousness. His example instilled in me a respect for ideas anchored in purpose, and for the weight of decisions that affect others. It shaped not only how I practice law, engage in public service, or approach scholarship, but also how I measure success. My father taught me hard-work, visioning, resilience in the pursuit of purposeful aspirations, and that life is a vocation of responsibility. More importantly, I learnt from him that character is the foundation upon which every achievement must rest.

Sir Olaniwun Ajayi was a staunch Awoist who upheld the ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the advancement of the Yoruba nation. How have his political, cultural, and philosophical convictions influenced your own approach to leadership, justice, or public engagement?

Leadership, I have come to understand, is about balancing loyalty to one’s heritage with a commitment to the broader tapestry of a diverse nation. My father’s commitment to culture and advancement of the Yoruba tribe is indicative of a leader’s responsibility to preserve heritage while fostering progress, to respect identity while encouraging innovation and to balance loyalty with respect for diversity. In this way, my father’s example continues to remind me that principle and inclusivity are inseparable in the pursuit of justice and public service.

Beyond his public stature, what personal lessons or defining memories from your father have stayed with you and continue to guide you—both as a lawyer and as a man?

Beyond the stature and accolades, my father’s life was a study in the quiet architecture of character. I remember him listening more than speaking, weighing decisions with care, and treating every person with respect. These are gestures that may be small in appearance but are monumental in effect. He showed me that integrity is forged in the ordinary, patience is cultivated in the everyday, and service is measured not by applause but by the difference made in another’s life. As a lawyer, these lessons guide how I approach advocacy and judgment. As a man, they remind me that humility, empathy, and steadfastness are the true markers of a life well-lived. In essence, his example whispers that one’s legacy is written not in grand proclamations, but in the constancy of one’s deeds, the steadiness of one’s mind, and the generosity of one’s spirit.