Institute, LBS Launch Inaugural Corporate Family Responsibility Index Awards

The Institute for Work and Family Integration (IWFI), in collaboration with the Lagos Business School, has awarded winners in the maiden edition of its Corporate Family Responsibility Index Awards.

The award was launched to celebrate organisations with outstanding family-friendly workplace policies and a clear commitment to work–family integration and ethical practice.

In a statement, the IWFI congratulated winners, which included: Multinationals Category – Standard Chartered Bank; financial institutions – Sterling Financial Holdings; Large corporate – Eko Distribution Company; SMEs – Chamsaccess Limited, and insurance and microfinance – Davodani Microfinance – for their demonstrated commitment to family-supportive policies.

The awards, according to the statement, were created with a clear goal: To benchmark, recognise and accelerate the adoption of policies that help employees balance work and family life, strengthen employee wellbeing and drive sustainable organisational performance.

It noted that by highlighting practical, evidence-based approaches to work–family integration, the awards aim to inspire peer organisations, inform public conversation and encourage long-term change in workplace culture across sectors.

Commenting on the necessity for the award, the statement explained: “The Corporate Family Responsibility Index Awards spotlight firms that embed family responsibility into strategy and practice.

“Recognising these employers does more than honour good practice — it: elevates brand reputation and employer value; inspires the workforce and boosts staff morale and retention;

promotes national development by supporting healthier families and more productive employees, and encourages sector-wide adoption of best practices that make workplaces more inclusive and resilient.

“Organisers stressed that the awards are the start of a longer programme of work: publishing anonymised benchmark findings, offering feedback to participating companies, and running capacity-building sessions that help organisations translate recognition into sustained policy improvement. IWFI will continue to engage stakeholders across government, industry and civil society to scale family-friendly practices nationwide,” it added.

The Institute for Work and Family Integration is a research and advocacy organisation dedicated to advancing policies and practices that support healthy, productive work–family integration. IWFI partners with academic institutions, industry and civil society to design evidence-based interventions and public programmes that strengthen workplaces and families.