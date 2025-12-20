Hull City Bemoans AFCON Timing Following Ajayi’s  Exit

Hull City head coach, Sergej Jakirovic has revealed that Semi Ajayi’s Super Eagles call-up for the AFCON 2025 tournament has left a big hole in the club’s defence. The 32-year-old initially struggled with hamstring problems after signing for the Tigers, playing just one game in the first three months. However, since then, he’s gone on to start eight games, playing 90 minutes for six straight games in the build-up to the AFCON tournament. Hull City survived relegation to Sky Bet League One by goal difference last season, but look rejuvenated this season, and are 6th in the EFL Championship.

Given Hull’s progress in the second tier of English football this season and Ajayi being a rock at the back, the club’s coach is wary of what will happen after the former Arsenal defender jetted out to Morocco for the AFCON 2025 tournament with the Super Eagles. “It’s a big headache for us, yes, and all the clubs that have players from Africa, but what can we do? This is the Africa Cup of Nations,” the Bosnian manager told Hull Live in quotes revealed by Express and Star. “For those players, this is like the European Championship. They represent their own country, and they are very proud. “We are very proud because we have a national team player and we wish him all the very best. “We have Charlie Hughes, John Egan and Akin Famewo. We have Cathal McCarthy there, so there will be a lot of chances for them as well,” the 48-year-old concluded. Hull City are just one point behind third-placed Preston North End. Should they keep their form on till the end of the season, the Tigers could be in the English Premier League next season. Hull have not returned to the English top-flight since suffering relegation in the 2016/2017 English Premier League campaign.