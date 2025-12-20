How Sustainable Festive Gifts Can Ease Pressure on Wallets

Omolabake Fasogbon

It is that time of the year when Nigerians go on a spending spree. Across households, regardless of economic class, the Christmas season is widely anticipated as a period of merriment, giving and receiving.

Data from cross-border payments company, World Remit, shows that Nigerians spend as much as 196 per cent of their monthly income on Christmas, with about one-fifth (16 per cent) of their annual income devoted to the festive period.

While expenditure is typically channeled to food, clothing, decorations, beauty and travel, gift exchange remains one of the biggest cost drivers for both corporates and individuals during the season.

A 2023 WorldRemit survey across several countries found that gift purchases accounted for the largest share of festive spending in more than half of the countries surveyed, with 54 per cent spending heavily on presents, often exceeding half of their monthly income.

The practice of exchanging gifts at Christmas draws from religious symbolism and cultural tradition, rooted in the biblical account of the Magi presenting gifts to the infant Jesus. Over time, this act evolved into a widely observed gesture to mark the birth of Christ.

In recent years, however, economic pressures have begun to reshape consumer behaviour. A recent consumer outlook report by McKinsey & Company noted that rising inflation, tariffs and tighter household budgets are eroding financial confidence, forcing consumers to adjust their Christmas spending patterns.

Against this backdrop, eco-friendly gifting is emerging as a practical way to preserve the tradition of giving without placing undue strain on finances. Beyond cost considerations, sustainable gifting also delivers environmental benefits, reduces waste, promotes smarter consumption, and shifts focus from quantity to value.

Corporate climate-action solutions provider, ClimatePartner reported that gifts alone account for 93 per cent of Christmas Day emissions, with the average adult purchasing about 20 items, generating an estimated 479kg of CO₂e. Electronics, including laptops and game consoles, were identified as the most carbon-intensive gifts, accounting for nearly half of emissions linked to gifting.

Speaking on the broader implications, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at Lagos Business School, Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, said sustainability should be viewed not only as an environmental concern but also as a matter of economic efficiency.

Similarly, sustainability author at Tilted Map, Ketti Wilhelm noted that sustainable gifts often offer greater longevity and utility than conventional alternatives.

“High-quality, useful and ethical gifts do not have to be expensive. They support responsible businesses and help reduce the cycle of waste,” she said.

For Nigerians who are financially minded and climate-conscious, choosing local, sustainable, reusable or handmade gifts, as outlined below, is thus advisable during festive period.

Choose Locally Crafted, Long-Lasting Gifts

Artisan-made gifts support Nigerian creatives while relying on natural, biodegradable materials. Items such as wooden bowls and décor, handcrafted clay pots and vases, and woven Aso-Oke textiles combine cultural value with durability. Unlike mass-produced imports, these gifts last longer, retain usefulness, and reduce waste over time, offering better value for money and a lighter environmental footprint.

Buy Practical Eco-Friendly Items Made in Nigeria

Everyday items designed with sustainability in mind make smart, affordable gifts. Bamboo gift sets, reusable baskets, and personalised Made-in-Nigeria products are produced from renewable or natural materials and often come at accessible price points. These options allow consumers to support local businesses while avoiding plastic-heavy, short-lived gift items.

Opt for Do-it- Yourself, Zero-Waste Gifts

Handmade gifts offer a personal touch without heavy spending. Tea or coffee blends stored in reused glass jars, homemade candles made with natural wax, or simple food hampers assembled in reusable baskets are thoughtful, low-cost alternatives. These gifts prioritise creativity over cost and minimize waste while feeling more intentional and personal.

Wrap Gifts Sustainably

Sustainable gifting extends beyond the present itself. Reusable fabrics, recycled paper, or everyday materials such as Ankara cloth can replace conventional wrapping paper, much of which is non-recyclable. Cloth wrapping not only reduces waste but can also be reused, turning the packaging into part of the gift.

Give Experiences Instead of Things

Experiences often cost less and leave a deeper impression than physical gifts. Paying for a shared outing, offering a skill-sharing session, or creating a personalised “gift of time” voucher can reduce pressure to overspend while strengthening relationships. As Associate Dean at the Columbia Climate School, Sandra Goldmark noted, Sustainable gifting flips the script and asks: ‘what can I give that’s meaningful, even if it looks different or unexpected?’.