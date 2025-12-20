Grand Celebration as Ngozi Eke Turns 50

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues, Ngozi Eke, a US-based medical practitioner, recently celebrated her 50th birthday, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

The evening unfolded in an atmosphere of warmth and elegance at CityRange Steakhouse Grill, Haywood Road, Greenville, South Carolina, United States of America, where soft lighting, refined décor, and the gentle hum of conversation set the tone for a memorable milestone.

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered over an intimate dinner to honour Mrs. Ngozi Ogechi Eke as she marked her 50th birthday, sharing laughter, stories, and heartfelt toasts in a setting that perfectly reflected the celebrant’s grace and poise.

As the night deepened, the celebration shifted to a more relaxed and vibrant mood at 140 Club Drive, Simpsonville, South Carolina, where the after-party carried the joy well into the evening.

Music, dancing, and renewed camaraderie transformed the space into a lively extension of the earlier dinner, underscoring not just a birthday, but a life richly lived and deeply cherished.

Born into the family of Chief Jude Onyirioha and Mrs. Beatrice Onyirioha on December 17, 1975, Ngozi Eke is a Nigerian-American citizen. The medical practitioner hails from Ngor-Okpala in Imo State and is married to Engr. Charles Eke, also from Ngor-Okpala.

She is a Biz News South Carolina 2023 Healthcare Providers award recipient and was nominated for the 2025 Greenville Healthcare Champions Award.

For Ngozi, being a nurse is not just a career choice, but a calling shaped by empathy, discipline, and a deep belief in the power of compassionate care.

Today, as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) in Greenville, South Carolina, she stands at the intersection of science and humanity, offering patients more than treatment. She offers understanding, reassurance, and partnership in their health journey.

Walking into her practice at Proactive MD in Mauldin, patients quickly sense that this is not a rushed, impersonal clinic experience. Ngozi’s approach is deliberate and family-centered, rooted in the conviction that good healthcare begins with listening.

Whether she is managing chronic conditions, providing preventive care, or guiding families through complex health decisions, her focus remains to treat the person, not just the symptoms.

Ngozi’s journey into advanced practice nursing is one defined by dedication and steady growth. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, where she laid the clinical and ethical foundation for her profession. Driven by a desire to do more for her patients and community, she went on to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing from Clemson University, one of South Carolina’s most respected institutions.

That transition marked a pivotal step—from bedside care to a broader, more autonomous role in primary healthcare delivery.

With close to 10 years of hands-on experience, Ngozi has developed a reputation for thoroughness and calm professionalism. Colleagues describe her as meticulous yet warm, confident without losing humility. Patients often describe something else entirely: trust.

In an era where healthcare can feel fragmented and overwhelming, her consistency and clarity provide comfort, especially for families navigating long-term care needs.

As a licenced Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) in South Carolina, Ngozi operates within a demanding healthcare environment that requires both clinical excellence and emotional resilience. Yet she remains grounded, drawing motivation from small victories — improved outcomes, relieved anxieties, and the quiet gratitude of patients who feel seen and heard. These moments, she believes, are the true rewards of the profession.

Beyond the clinic walls, her work reflects a broader philosophy about healthcare access and prevention.

Family-centered primary care to Ngozi recognises the interconnectedness of health, lifestyle, education, and community support. It is this holistic view that shapes her daily practice and long-term vision.

In Greenville’s evolving healthcare landscape, Ngozi represents a new generation of practitioners who are highly trained, deeply compassionate, and firmly committed to service.

It was this same amiable spirit that drew close to 100 friends, colleagues, and loved ones to set aside their busy schedules, traveling near and far to celebrate a life defined by warmth, generosity, and genuine connection.

Some of the guests at her birthday celebration included her husband, Charles; their children, Amaka and Arianna; her sister, Ndidi Onyirioha; Ijose Ehimen, Oluchi Agbomi, Uche Onyebueke, Zim Ezealah, Chioma Kanu, Janet Foster-Whitley, Amy Austin, Jasmine Harris, Trish Byrd, Sandra Luyindula, Jessica Lloyd, Jaeyla Johnson, and Jane Hassan.

Some others were Denise Martin, Idara Ekanem, Anyanime, Ekere Ikpeikpe, Kim Norman, Misty Seaborn, Nnena Igwe, Ronande, Suzanne McGee and Yolanda Worthy.

Speaking on his wife’s milestone 50th birthday, Charles Eke said: “The very first time we met, I knew instinctively that she was going to be my life partner. That was over 24 years ago, and look at where we are now.

“She’s the rock in our family. She’s fearless, and she always believed that we could do anything. She’s the cheerleader of our family, but today, I want to cheer her on.”

Responding to a question about ways his wife contributed to shaping the man he is today, Charles said: “Many times when I hit obstacles and felt like giving up, she’s been like an adrenaline shot up my arms. After she talks to me, I have the renewed feeling that I can conquer the world. She’s been a steady influence in every little step that I’ve taken. I cannot imagine a life without her.”

On his wishes for her in the decades ahead, he said: “I wish for her to continue to shine and continue to be who she’s always been. With her, every day is a new experience, and I can’t wait to see and celebrate with her the joys the next decades will bring.”

Sharing moments from their growing-up years that best capture who Ngozi is and the role she played in her life, Ndidi Onyirioha, the celebrant’s only biological sister, said: “We left home and our parents at a pretty young age. We relocated to the US, and our parents went back to Nigeria. So at the age of 16, Ngozi took up a parental role and had to take care of both of us.

“She taught me how to drive, she showed me how to write a cheque/ manage my finances, and as we got older through undergraduate and graduate school, she was a pillar to fall back on when life threw challenges. She was always there to help me navigate.”

Speaking further, Ndidi, in response to a question on Ngozi’s influence on her family and community over the years, said: “My sister is the rock in our family. One thing she will always say is ‘It’s already Ok, ‘ no matter what it is you are facing. Her attitude is always optimistic and her level of confidence is pretty solid.

“So in situations where you had any doubts, she will quickly make you snap out of it, and 99 percent of the time, the things we worry about don’t happen. Last year, my father was sick in Nigeria, and I was nervous and couldn’t hold it together to think, Ngozi packed her bags, went to Nigeria, brought our dad back, and rehabbed him.

“In a nutshell, my sister’s strength in times of adversity is something I will always admire. I pray that God will give her excellent health, peace of mind in all that she does, and growth in her walk with God. I also wish her more growth in her professional life, and the grace and strength to continue to be a great mom and wife.”

Indeed, Ngozi Eke’s 50th birthday celebration stood not just as a marker of years, but as a reflection of a life rich in purpose, service, and meaningful relationships. Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues whose presence spoke volumes, the milestone became a testament to the impact of her compassion, professionalism, and warmth, which are qualities that continue to define her journey and inspire all who know her.