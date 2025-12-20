 FuelTree Digitises Carbon Assets for Traceable, Tradeable Emissions

Omolabake Fasogbon

Clean-energy and carbon-finance company, FuelTree Limited, has launched in the country to improve access to clean cooking, carbon markets, and green finance across Africa.

The organisation disclosed its priority as making carbon assets measurable, traceable, and profitable, while delivering socio-economic benefits to communities.

Established as a special-purpose vehicle of SMEFUNDS, CSR-in-Action Consulting, and Carbon Credit Network Africa (CCNA), the company builds on more than a decade of sustainability leadership and carbon-project development experience.

Its CTO and renewable-energy pioneer, Femi Oye, noted that organisation’s flagship digital platform, ‘Virtual Cylinder Recirculation Model (vCRM)’ would enable households to access clean cooking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and nutritious food while generating carbon credits under international standards such as Verra and Gold Standard.

“Through FuelTree’s vCRM, we are digitizing every tonne of avoided emissions; ensuring Africa’s carbon assets are traceable, tradable, and beneficial to local communities,” he stated.

Defending the innovation, Oye noted that households switching from firewood or kerosene avoid approximately 2–3 tonnes of CO₂e emissions annually, while contributing directly to Nigeria’s Decade of Gas, Energy Transition Plan (ETP), and the National Carbon Market Framework.

He asserted that FuelTree model advances national targets for energy access, female empowerment, and job creation through sustainable value chains.

The organisation brings together leading African sustainability and carbon-market experts, including former Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) board member, Dr. Bekeme Masade-Olowola who is also the Managing Director of the firm.

“We represent a new era of African-led climate innovation, where we don’t just talk about transition; we build it, measure it, and make it profitable. Our mission is to create millions of clean-energy households while driving measurable carbon revenue and inclusive prosperity,” Masade-Olowola.

The company draws on CCNA’s carbon aggregation expertise, CSR-in-Action’s UN-recognised policy and ESG capabilities, and SMEFUNDS’ technical strength in carbon-credit development and last-mile energy delivery. Partnerships with international firms, including U.S.-based Carbon Direct, further strengthen transparency, credibility, and investor confidence.

It informed that it is targeting 100,000 households, scaling to 10 million by 2030 to unlock substantial carbon-credit revenues and socio-economic impact across Africa.