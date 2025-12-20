  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

Firms Partner to Co-badge Payment Card

Business | 2 seconds ago

Payattitude, the first-in-kind Nigerian Payment Scheme to pioneer multibank App and USSD Code *569# announces strategic partnership with PAPSSCARD, the Card Scheme initiative of the Pan-African Payment & Settlement System (PAPSS).

The partnership will enable Payattitude cards issued by banks and other deposit-taking institutions to be co-branded with PAPSSCARD, Discover, Diners and Pulse for acceptance across their networks in Nigeria, Africa and Worldwide. 

Acting CEO of PAPSSCARD, Mr. John Bosco Sebabi, said: “Its mission is to connect African payment ecosystems, reduce the cost and inefficiencies of cross-border payments, and strengthen African sovereignty over payments infrastructure. Collaborating with Payattitude, a key innovator in Nigeria’s payment space, represents a significant step towards a more unified African payment landscape.”

CEO of PAPSS, Mr. Mike Ogbalu, said: “At PAPSS, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers and simplifying payments across Africa.”According to him, “By bringing together PAPSSCARD’s robust cross-border payment capabilities with Payattitude’s leadership in the Nigerian digital payments, we are taking tangible steps toward building a single African market where individuals and businesses can transact easily and securely, both within and beyond Africa.”

