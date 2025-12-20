FG Approves Fresh Disbursement of N32.9 billion to PHCs 

.NCDC: lassa fever claimed 195 lives so far in 2025

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal government said it has approved the sum of N32.9 billion for Quarter Four (2025) under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) disbursement initiative.

This was as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a total of 195 deaths in Nigeria resulting from Lassa Fever disease.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate who announced the approval at a meeting in Abuja yesterday, said the disbursement of funds will commence in January 2026, in line with the implementation plan.

He said that the federal government has also approved the expansion of MOC membership to include; Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) as part of efforts aimed at strengthening local government participation and ownership in BHCPF implementation.

A statement by BHCPF office said: “The MOC approved the disbursement of N32.9 billion for Quarter Four (Q4) 2025 under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in line with the BHCPF 2.0 Guidelines.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has approved the establishment of a Citizens’ Response Centre (CRC) to strengthen accountability, transparency, and citizen engagement in the health sector.

“The funds are scheduled for disbursement in January 2026 to support the delivery of essential primary healthcare services nationwide.

It said that one of the major highlights of the meeting include the approval for the establishment of a Citizens’ Response Centre (CRC) to strengthen accountability, transparency, and citizen engagement in the health sector.

“The approval, communicated in the context of the 13th MOC meeting, aligns with ongoing health sector reforms and reinforces government’s commitment to demand-side accountability and people-centred healthcare delivery.

“The CRC will provide Nigerians with a dedicated platform to make enquiries, lodge complaints, and share feedback on health services, including BHCPF-supported interventions”.

Meanwhile, in its latest Lassa Fever disease epidemic update for Week 49 (1st – 7th December, 2025), NCDC said Nigeria recorded a total of 1,069 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever, with195 deaths.

It said that 89 per cent of confirmed cases are from Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba and Edo states.

NCDC said that the cumulative total for week 49 (2025) were 1,069 confirmed cases, 195 deaths, with Case Fatality Rate of 18.2 per cent higher than 16.5 percent same period in 2024.

Also the Centre said that 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 103 LGAs.

It noted that the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years, while no new healthcare worker was affected this week.

In addition, NCDC said the number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported at the same period in 2024.