FCCPC Unseals Ikeja Electric Office After Compliance Pledge

Ademide Adebayo

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has unsealed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Plc after the electricity distribution company agreed to a binding undertaking to address identified consumer rights violations.

The development was announced yesterday, following Ikeja Electric’s commitment to comply with a remedial process outlined by the Commission after enforcement action was taken against the company.

According to the FCCPC, the headquarters was sealed on December 11, 2025, after Ikeja Electric failed to comply with a directive issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into 20 individual accounts for a customer who had reportedly been without electricity for over two and a half years.

The Commission said Ikeja Electric has now undertaken to resolve all consumer complaints referred to it by the FCCPC within agreed timelines, warning that any violation of the undertaking would attract renewed and escalated enforcement action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the intervention was necessary to ensure compliance with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives. Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the Commission will respond appropriately,” he said.

Bello further explained that the decision to unseal the premises reflects the Commission’s regulatory balance.

“We intervene decisively where consumer harm persists, and we de-escalate where enforceable compliance is secured. What remains constant is our duty to protect consumers and uphold regulatory accountability,” he said.

The FCCPC said it would continue to monitor Ikeja Electric’s compliance with the undertaking to ensure affected consumers receive appropriate redress.