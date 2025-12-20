Delta Mourns Senator Nwaoboshi

Delta State is in mourning following the death of former National Assembly member, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, whose passing has drawn tributes from family, friends and residents across the state.

Nwaoboshi was a member of the National Assembly from 2015 to 2023.

His demise was disclosed in a statement by the Delta State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon yesterday.

In the statement, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed grief over the death of the senator who represented the Delta North Senatorial District, describing his passing as a major loss to Delta State, the Anioma people, and the nation.

Governor Sheriff said the late senator was a distinguished son of the state and a fearless advocate of Anioma interests, whose contributions to national development would not be forgotten.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all those whose lives he touched,” it added.

Oborevwori noted that the late lawmaker’s rise in politics was built on strong political heritage, selfless leadership and firm belief in democratic ideals, which also earned him two tenures as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

According to the governor, the late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, the party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service.