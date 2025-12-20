De Rossi Relief AFCON-bound Lookman Won’t be Available Against Genoa

Genoa head coach, Daniele De Rossi has admitted that Atalanta will miss Ademola Lookman when the sides meet in Serie A this weekend, describing the Nigerian winger as a decisive presence capable of changing games on his own. Genoa host Atalanta on Sunday in a matchday 16 encounter that carries growing importance for both teams, with the pressure mounting at opposite ends of the table. Atalanta sit 12th with 19 points, well below expectations, while Genoa are 16th on 14 points, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Despite Atalanta being slight favourites, they will travel without Lookman, who has departed to represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a loss De Rossi believes could significantly alter the balance of the contest. Lookman’s absence is a source of relief for Genoa manager, who openly admitted the Atalanta winger is the kind of player every coach wants available, regardless of form.

De Rossi said, “I confess that if I were to coach Lookman, I’d always want him on the pitch because in Serie A he can make the difference and shift the balance. We’ve also seen how dangerous the other players on the bench are, but having him or not certainly changes things.” Though Lookman has not hit peak form this season, his threat from the left flank remains constant. Defenders are still forced to double up on him, while his direct running continues to stretch opposition backlines, attributes that helped Atalanta conquer Europe last year.

The 28-year-old’s his overall number reads: 55 goals and 26 assists in 134 appearances since joining from RB Leipzig three years ago. However, this campaign has been less productive domestically. Lookman has scored two goals in 11 Serie A matches, yet he has retained his place in the starting XI under head coach Raffaele Palladino, a sign of the trust placed in his match-winning qualities.