Daniel Ford Elite Youth Table Tennis Championships Climaxes Today as Over 80 Players Battle for Honours 

The Daniel Ford Elite Youth Table Tennis Championships served off in Lagos yesterday with 80 players drawn from different part of the country participating in the third edition of the annual tournament.

The Molade Okoya-Thomas indoor sports hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium was lit by the brighting future table tennis stars who converged on the center of excellence for the national tournament which featured competitions for Under 15 and 19 as well as the newly introduced Under 12.

Sponsored by the United Kingdom based property firm, Daniel Ford International, the tournament organised by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, serves as a platform to showcase the country’s young players, some of who are already representing the country at international tournaments.

Impressed with the quality of play on the opening day of the tournament , Vice President, International Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Oshodi believes the future of the sport is bright, noting that the tournament will help the country to nurture players that will compete at the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Oshodi who is also the President, African Table Tennis Federation commended the sponsor for identifying with the sport and keeping faith with tournament which started three years ago.

Chief Executive Office of Daniel Ford International, Yemi Edun, whose passion for the sport was demonstrated through the sponsorship of the tournament, expressed excitement with the opportunity to contribute to the development of Table Tennis and support upcoming talents.

The two-day championship which started with two-day camping and training for participants will climax with a colorful grand finale expected to be grace by government functionaries, dignitaries and table tennis stakeholders today.

Winners emerging in all six events, the top athletes in Under 12, 15 and 19 categories will get mouth watering cash rewards at the end of the championships.