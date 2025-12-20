China-Nigeria Trade Volume Surpasses $22bn, Envoy Reveals

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, revealed that China-Nigeria trade volume has surpassed $22 billion.

Speaking at the 1st Annual China-Nigeria Government Exchange Programme Alumni Reunion Gala, in Abuja, Yu also disclosed that over 10,000 Nigerians have benefitted from opportunities for the exchange provided by China.

Yu, while noting that 2025 trade volume has surpassed that of the previous year, said that China’s direct investment to Nigeria increased by 130 per cent, while Nigeria’s export increased by over 200 per cent.

He said, “I think this bilateral relations not only has a political meaning, but it’s actually more about people-to-people relations. And I’m very happy to let all of you know that our trade volumes, this year, already surpassed 22 billion U.S. dollars.

“That’s already surpassed the total amount of last year. And China’s direct investment to Nigeria increased by 130 per cent. And another good news is Nigeria’s export increased by over 200 per cent.”

The envoy also said his country is working closely with Nigerian authorities to implement the zero tariff policy announced in June 2025, which is meant to expand Nigeria’s export to China while also enhancing Nigeria’s position on the international global trading system.

He said, “We are working very closely with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to implement the zero tariff policy, which the Chinese government announced last June. That is, China is going to provide zero tariff for 100 per cent of products from all 53 African countries, including Nigeria, to China.

“And I believe that this is going to expand Nigeria’s export to China and contribute also to the enhancing of Nigeria’s position on the international global system, the trading system.”

He noted that China-Nigeria are working on other various projects which are aimed at providing mutual benefits, stating that he believed that Nigeria and China are natural partners, as both countries shared the same interest.

He therefore said both countries need to work together to enhance the current global governance, to address the active representation of African countries, and to better let their voices be heard globally.

Yu stated that “China’s today is Nigeria’s tomorrow,” adding that China and Nigeria shared a lot of similarities.

On bringing the alumni together, Yu said, “is to provide a platform for our alumni who attended the Chinese Government Exchange Programme to stay connected, to exchange ideas, and thus contribute to China-Nigeria relations.

“Indeed, over the years, China has provided over 10,000 opportunities for the training programme for Nigerians.

He said the training opportunities aimed at building the capacities and sharing experience of governance, to poverty reduction, to manufacturing, agriculture, public health, trade, investment, science, technology, innovation, food economy, and digital economy.

He added, “I believe that this not only helps to enhance the capabilities of the individuals, but also contributes to the economic and social development of Nigeria.”

Yu said the alumni of the exchange programme cut across Nigeria’s cities of Abuja, Lagos, Maiduguri and Ibadan, among others.