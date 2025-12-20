Carloha Nigeria Secures Double Honours At 2025 Naja International Automobile Awards

•Wins most outstanding Aftersales Car Company of The Year and Pre-owned Auto

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the assembler and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has recorded a major milestone with a double win at the 2025 Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Automobile Awards. The company was honoured with the prestigious titles of Most Outstanding Aftersales Car Company of the Year and Pre-Owned Auto Company of the Year, underscoring its growing influence and commitment to excellence within Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The awards ceremony, held recently at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, attracted leading figures from across the automotive ecosystem, including government officials, industry captains, and key stakeholders, who gathered to celebrate innovation, performance, and service excellence in the sector.

Distinguished guests at the event included Otunba Joseph Osanipin, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC); Senator John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, represented by Otunba Joseph Osanipin; and Mr Shehu Mohammed, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among other prominent industry leaders.

In his address, Otunba Joseph Osanipin commended the award recipients for their significant contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s automotive industry and urged industry players to sustain investments in quality service delivery and customer satisfaction.Reacting to the recognition, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, expressed appreciation to NAJA for the honour, describing the awards as a strong validation of the company’s customer-focused strategy and service excellence across both new and pre-owned vehicle segments.

“This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, superior after-sales support, and quality service delivery. It also reflects our resolve to continually raise the bar in both the new and pre-owned vehicle markets,” Adigun stated.

He further highlighted Carloha Nigeria’s innovative CarlohaCare 6-6-7 after-sales programme, which offers six years of free scheduled servicing, a six-year warranty, and a seven-day repair promise. According to him, the package significantly reduces ownership costs and vehicle downtime, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive and customer-centric after-sales offerings in the Nigerian automotive market.

Mr. Adigun concluded by reaffirming the company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, noting that the double honours serve as a strong motivation to deliver even greater value. “Encouraged by this recognition, we remain more determined than ever to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers and prospects.”

As Nigeria’s automotive industry continues to evolve, Carloha Nigeria remains poised to play a leading role by setting new standards in automotive sales and after-sales service delivery. The company expressed gratitude to its customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering enhanced value and service excellence in the years ahead.