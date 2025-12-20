Captaining Super Eagles Comes with Huge Responsibility, Says Ndidi

Besiktas midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed gratitude for being named the official Super Eagles captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. ​Earlier this month, Troost-Ekong, who had been serving as captain of the Super Eagles in the absence of Ahmed Musa, retired. ​That cast a shadow of uncertainty over the captaincy going into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Ndidi had been the assistant captain and had worn the armband a few times in Troost-Ekong’s absence, but there was no official confirmation that he would automatically take over as the permanent skipper. ​

However, yesterday it was confirmed that the former Leicester City man has been named Super Eagles captain. As such, he will lead the team on the pitch as they strive for a fourth continental title in Morocco. ​In his first interview as captain, Ndidi spoke about the weight of the new responsibility and asked for the support of his teammates and backroom staff. He also noted that the team is on a mission to right their wrongs after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “It’s a huge responsibility and with the help of the players, I think everything will go smoothly,” Ndidi said. “I’ve had conversations with a couple of players, just some of the older players, to try to make them understand that reason why were here. “We also need support from also staff.

We’re all in this together so we’ve had this conversation of the task ahead and it is very important that you all be on same page. “It was a sad one missing out on the World Cup, but this is another opportunity. Another day, another opportunity to correct the wrongs, put smiles on faces of Nigerians, and make country proud once again. “It’s not going to be an easy task, but we’re really up for it.” Ndidi also spoke spoke about his predecessor William Troost-Ekong. The 29-year-old midfielder acknowledged Troost-Ekong’s impact as Nigeria’s skipper and praised him for his admirable qualities. “Troost-Ekong is a great leader, he speaks a lot for team stands with the team, and tries to take everything in,” Ndidi said. “I admire him a lot for how outspoken he is. I think one person everyone looks up to. He’s a guy that actually stands for the team. He encourages everyone, and he is an amazing guy. I’ve learnt a lot from him. We spoke a couple of weeks ago, and he chipped in some advice for me.

So I feel like he still part to be on our team and he’s gonna be missed.” Ndidi is not stranger to leadership. Before he left Leicester City in the summer, he was the club captain. Now at his Turkish side Besiktas, he is the assistant captain. He will be hoping that his time as skipper is productive for the Super Eagles. He will definitely be looking to start with the AFCON title in Morocco.