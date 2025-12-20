ASHA Microfinance Bank Undertakes CSR Initiatives

ASHA Microfinance Bank has successfully concluded a three-day bursary and client empowerment programme across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable community development.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, held from December 16 to 18, a statement explained, was designed to support education and empower small business owners within the bank’s operating communities. The programme commenced at Ikotun Market in Lagos State, continued in Sango Ota, Ogun State, and culminated in Ibadan, Oyo State.

As part of the initiative, 100 students were awarded educational bursaries, recognising them as outstanding children of ASHA Microfinance Bank clients. The bursaries aim to ease the financial burden of education on families while encouraging academic excellence.

In addition, 150 clients received eco-friendly deep freezers as part of the client reward and business support scheme. This intervention targets traders and small business owners, particularly in the food and retail sectors, to improve product preservation, reduce waste, and promote environmentally sustainable business practices.

Speaking at the lagos event, MD/CEO of ASHA Microfinance Bank, Mrs. Funmi Paseda Oladoyinbo said: “At ASHA Microfinance Bank, we believe that true financial inclusion goes beyond access to finance. By investing in education and empowering entrepreneurs, we are strengthening families, supporting businesses, and contributing to long-term economic growth within our communities.”

The bank’s commitment to community development was further highlighted by testimonials from beneficiaries.

Mrs. Odumayo Demola, a customer of the Shaki branch in Oyo State, said: “I am super excited. The freezer is truly God’s answer to my prayers. I had been looking for money to buy one, and this support came at the right time.”

Similarly, Mrs. Basit Olayinka Oyetola, a long-standing customer from Sango Ota, Ogun State, said:“I have been an ASHA customer for 13 years. With the bank’s support, I built my house and paid my children’s school fees. The institution has played a major role in my growth.”

ASHA Microfinance Bank reiterated that its CSR programmes are strategically designed to address real community needs while strengthening trust and long-term relationships with clients. The bank emphasized that these interventions remain a cornerstone of its operations, positioning ASHA not only as a financial services provider, but also as a catalyst for positive social and economic transformation across Nigeria.