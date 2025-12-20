  • Saturday, 20th December, 2025

Arsenal, City, Villa Title Tests  Live on SuperSport

Premier League Matchday 17 raises the stakes across the title race, with leaders Arsenal facing a difficult trip to Everton, Man City continuing their pursuit from second, while in-form Aston Villa host Man United. All fixtures will be broadcast live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65).

Today’s action begins at 1:30 p.m. as Newcastle host Chelsea at St James’ Park.

At 4:00 p.m., Man City welcome West Ham United. City have won four straight league games to move within two points of the summit and remain firmly in the title hunt. West Ham, now in the relegation zone and winless in five, face a daunting task against a rampant City side.

Tottenham face Liverpool at 6:30 p.m. in a clash of two sides searching for consistency.

The headline fixture tonight sees Everton host leaders Arsenal at 9:00 p.m. Everton, ninth, have been formidable at Goodison Park, winning four of their last six, and will test Arsenal’s title credentials.

Tomorrow’s standout match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. as Aston Villa host Man United. Villa have won six straight matches to cement third place and continue their charge toward the summit. United, sixth, come off a dramatic 4–4 draw with Bournemouth and will need a disciplined display to contain the league’s most potent attack.

