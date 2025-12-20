Afcon to Be Held Every Four Years from 2028

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be held every four years from 2028, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has announced.

The tournament has taken place every two years since 1968, with a one-year gap between the 2012 and 2013 editions.

But the tournament will switch to a four-year cycle after the 2027 Afcon in East Africa and a 2028 edition.

Motsepe has instead announced the creation of an African Nations League which will take place annually from 2029.

“We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” Motsepe said. (BBC)