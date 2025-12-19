Sterling Strengthens Media Capacity on Sustainability Reporting

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





In a deliberate move to deepen responsible sustainability reporting and strengthen the role of the media in national development, the Sterling Sustainability Working Group has convened a high-level sustainability training for journalists as part of activities marking the 2025 National Sustainability Week (NSW).

The Sterling Sustainability Working Group champions the sustainability mandate for the Sterling Financial Holdings Company that comprises of Sterling Bank and Alternative Bank.

The strategic programme, organised by the Sterling Sustainability Working Group in partnership with the Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre (CAMIC) in collaboration with NatureNews brought together selected media executives and journalists from across the country for a two-day hybrid engagement that began on Tuesday in Abuja.

Welcoming participants, chairperson of the Sustainability Working Group, Mrs. Bunmi Ajiboye, underscored the central role of the media in shaping public perception and policy conversations around sustainability.

She described the engagement as a pivotal intervention aimed at redefining how Nigeria’s development story is told.

According to her, sustainability has moved beyond a narrow environmental narrative to become a comprehensive development framework that touches the economy, innovation, governance and social inclusion.

She noted that journalists as custodians of public information, have a responsibility to frame these issues with clarity, accuracy and purpose.

Ajiboye also said that effective storytelling by the media can drive action, dispel misinformation and elevate grassroots solutions that often go unnoticed.

She said the training was designed to equip participants with the tools and insights needed to amplify credible solutions, influence behaviour and inspire collective responsibility among citizens and decision-makers.

She further highlighted Sterling’s sustainability footprint, citing the company’s investments in renewable energy projects, support for circular economy ventures, promotion of climate-smart agriculture and youth empowerment initiatives nationwide.

These efforts, she said, reflect Sterling’s long-term commitment to embedding sustainability into business strategy and social impact.

She said: “This is not just a learning session; it is a call for partnership,” while urging journalists to work with stakeholders in building narratives that reflect Nigeria’s resilience, creativity and potential.

Participants at the training were drawn from reputable print, broadcast and digital media organisations and joined both physically and virtually.

They received expert-led sessions from seasoned media professionals, including Aliu Akoshile, Publisher of NatureNews Media; Akogun Ishiak Ajibola, former Managing Director of Daily Trust; and Victoria Bamas, Editor at the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

The training focused on strengthening digital reporting skills, deepening understanding of sustainability issues and positioning the media as a critical driver of informed public discourse and sustainable development outcomes in Nigeria.