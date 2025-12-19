Olawepo-Hashim Warns against Nigeria Becoming a One-Party State

A Chieftain of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has canvassed against moves to turn the Nigerian nation into a one party state ahead of the 2027 general election.

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that he is not intimidated by either legal or political manoeuvres aimed at weakening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that Nigeria’s multiparty democracy is too deeply rooted to be destroyed.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim said he was “not intimidated by the legal and political subterfuges sponsored by the ruling APC”, stressing that no individual or party can monopolise power in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has historically embraced pluralism as a tool for managing its diversity, noting that the nation’s founding fathers deliberately chose a multiparty system at independence.

His words “Nigeria has always been committed to multiparty democracy, Even in the First Republic, political power was never concentrated in the hands of one man or one party.”

He recalled that despite the towering influence of Sir Ahmadu Bello as leader of the Northern People’s Congress, other political forces such as Aminu Kano’s NEPU, J.S. Tarka’s Middle Belt Congress, and Sir Kashim Ibrahim’s Borno People’s Union coexisted with significant influence and representation.

Olawepo-Hashim noted that similar political diversity thrived in the South West, where the Action Group competed with the NCNC, alongside regional parties such as the Ibadan People’s Party.

“Our democracy has never been a democracy of one star flying in its firmament,” he said. “In our sky are thousands of stars.”

Going down memory lane, the PDP presidential aspirant likened the current political climate to the failed self-succession agenda of late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, who attempted to impose himself as the sole presidential candidate of all five registered political parties at the time.

“We are living witnesses to the failure of that plot,” he said, warning that although today’s situation carries “a more sinister twist,” the outcome would be no different.

“While Abacha sought to make himself the sole candidate of all parties, the current agenda is to ensure that no major party is strong enough to field a credible candidate,” Olawepo-Hashim stated.

Expressing confidence that such efforts would collapse, he stressed that, “just as the Abacha plot ended unrealised, this infantile machination will end in disaster for its authors, by the grace of God.”

Olawepo-Hashim also recalled his personal involvement in the struggle against military rule, emphasising that the resistance was led from within Nigeria, not from exile.

“We fought the self-succession plot here at home, not as self-styled exiled democrats sipping cognac in foreign embassies,” he said.

He revealed that he was part of the internal resistance delegation present at Fort IBB on June 8, 1998, during a critical moment in Nigeria’s history, even as heavy military movements threatened the nation’s future.

Olawepo-Hashim expressed firm belief that history would repeat itself saying “the same God who granted us the grace to witness the collapse of the Abacha plot will also help us see the end of the APC-or-no-other-party agenda”.