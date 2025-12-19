  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

NNS Beecroft hands over 58 bags of smuggled foreign rice to Nigeria Customs Service

Life & Style | 9 hours ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT handed over 58 bags of arrested foreign parboiled rice to officials of the Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The contraband was intercepted on August 31, 2025 by the NNS BEECROFT Patrol Team stationed at Liverpool, Apapa. Acting on credible intelligence, the team intercepted two wooden boats carrying a total of 58 bags of suspected smuggled foreign parboiled rice. The suspects abandoned the vessels upon sighting the patrol team.

Speaking during the handover, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said, “This interception is part of the concerted efforts by the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, to curtail all forms of illegal activities—particularly the smuggling of contraband and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s coastal waters.”

He added, “The Nigerian Navy is committed to working with other security agencies to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain so that socio-economic activities can thrive.”

Captain Udoessien also commended the vigilance and professionalism of NNS BEECROFT personnel, urging the public to “support security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence to enhance security and safety across Lagos State.”

The seized rice was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Kehinde Alade Saliman, of the Western Marine Command, Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa, for further action.

