NDG Organisers Condole With Bayelsa Govt on Death of Dep Gov

Organisers of the Niger Delta Games, Dunamis-Icon, have commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State on the demise of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a condolence message signed by the Managing Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo KSM, and physically delivered by its Project Director, Mr Fred Edoreh, through the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Daniel Igali, at the Yenogoa Sports complex on Wednesday, Ikpokpo stated that the demise of the Deputy Governor is not only a loss to his immediate family and the government of Bayelsa State, but to the Niger Delta and nationwide sports.

“We are well aware of his contributions to nation building, not only as a former Senator and Deputy Governor, but also as a notable figure in the development and promotion of sports in the Niger Delta region and at the national level,” Ikpokpo stated.

“His passage is therefore a huge loss, not only to the government and people of Bayelsa State, but also to the sports family, nationwide.

“As Project Consultants of the Niger Delta Games, the management and staff of Dunamis-Icon Limited share in your grief and wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to you and all Bayelsans.

“We pray that God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss.”