Keyamo Leads FG’s Team to Inspect Uyo Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led a high-powered Federal Government Technical Committee on an on-the-spot inspection of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as part of the on-going process to upgrade the airport to full international status.

The inspection exercise, coordinated under the leadership of the minister, had a delegation comprising the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata; Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo; Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace

Speaking after the inspection, Governor Umo Eno commended the minister for his drive and commitment towards expediting the airport’s upgrade.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the Akwa Ibom State government to cooperate fully and work with the technical guidance of the visiting aviation stakeholders to actualise the vision of operating the first international flight from Victor Attah International Airport by April 1, 2026.

In his remarks, the minister disclosed that a technical committee had already been constituted to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of the project. He further directed that members of the committee should mobilise to site from the first week of January 2026 to assiduously fast-track all outstanding actions towards the successful upgrade of the airport to full international operations.