  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

Keyamo Leads FG’s Team to Inspect Uyo Airport

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led a high-powered Federal Government Technical Committee on an on-the-spot inspection of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as part of the on-going process to upgrade the airport to full international status.

The inspection exercise, coordinated under the leadership of the minister, had a delegation comprising the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata; Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo; Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace 

Speaking after the inspection, Governor Umo Eno commended the minister for his drive and commitment towards expediting the airport’s upgrade. 

He reaffirmed the readiness of the Akwa Ibom State government to cooperate fully and work with the technical guidance of the visiting aviation stakeholders to actualise the vision of operating the first international flight from Victor Attah International Airport by April 1, 2026.

In his remarks, the minister disclosed that a technical committee had already been constituted to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of the project. He further directed that members of the committee should mobilise to site from the first week of January 2026 to assiduously fast-track all outstanding actions towards the successful upgrade of the airport to full international operations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.