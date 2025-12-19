INEC Intervenes In PDP Crisis, Meets Factions

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Friday met with the two warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its headquarters in Abuja with the aim of finding a resolution to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting, which is currently going on behind closed-doors, had the faction led by Tanimu Turaki and the group headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed, which is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in attendance.

While addressing the political gladiators at the commencement of the meeting, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the intervention became imperative after a series of conflicting correspondence received from the party.

He said the commission’s actions were guided strictly by the constitution, the Electoral Act and its internal regulations, assuring the factions of its neutrality.

Amupitan stated: “As a build-up to these elections, we have issued our own schedule of activities to all the political parties. And we are on course to ensure that we have a very smooth election at the area council of FCT and at Ekiti and Osun States.

“We have received conflicting correspondence from the PDP, and we felt that rubbing minds together would be a good opportunity for us to forge the way forward concerning the elections.

“And I’m happy that this morning we have the very top officials that are present here so that we can discuss as a family and see how the issues can be resolved and we move forward.”

“So, we are mindful of the need for us to maintain the sanctity of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Actually, INEC sits on a tripod, comprising three legal regimes: the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the regulations that have been made.

“So, we are determined to ensure that we follow the provisions of the various laws, the Constitution and the regulations that we have made.

“Without much ado, I want to welcome all of you, and I request that we should have very, very frank discussions to ensure that we can achieve the objective of this meeting.”

Turaki attended the meeting alongside members of his national working committee, secretariat staff and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, while Mohammed was accompanied by members of his national caretaker committee, including its secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu.

After Amupitan’s remarks, the meeting proceeded into a closed-door session.